INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 26 to a home on Maple Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined the victim did not wish to pursue charges and an informational report was completed regarding the incident. Officer Josh Wichowski.
An employee of the United Freewill Baptist Church reported at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 26 several items was found in the parking lot of the church on Lanton Road. The items may be claimed at the police department. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 2:14 p.m. Aug. 26 a man she has a court order against was harassing her at the courthouse. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers responded at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 26 to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in reference to a disturbance. It was discovered a man and woman had assaulted each other. No injuries were reported and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Officers responded at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 26 to a home on Lambe Street in reference to a vehicle parked in a yard and the driver refusing to leave. It was discovered the license plate on the vehicle was registered to a different vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver was ticketed on a charge of stealing and the vehicle was towed from the scene because it was not drivable. Officer Wes Stuart.
It was reported at 9:24 p.m. Aug 26 damage was done to the windshield of a vehicle parked on West Main Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 1:07 a.m. Aug. 27 a window was broken on a building on Court Square. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 27 to the West Plains Motel in reference to a burglary. Money was reportedly stolen from a room. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
At 4:41 a.m. Aug. 27 a bicycle was reported found at East Towne Village off of Bill Virdon Boulevard. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Sisney reported at 9:36 a.m. Aug. 27 he responded to a park on Worel Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had damage consistent with being in a motor vehicle accident but the owner was unable to be located and the vehicle was towed from the property.
It was reported at 9:56 a.m. Aug. 27 someone had thrown a brick through the awning of a business, causing property damage. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
A landlord reported at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 27 a tenant that was evicted from one of his properties had removed a stove from the property. The incident remains under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
A man reported at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 27 the title was stolen out of his vehicle two days prior while it was parked at Gene Jones Park off of Aid Avenue. Officer Nate Bean.
A man reported at 6:01 p.m. Aug. 27 speakers and an amplifier was stolen from a vehicle and that he was messaged by a person he believes to be a suspect in the theft. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Tinsley.
A man reported at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 27 items was stolen from his yard on Abe Taylor Street. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Chris Barrett.
A man reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 28 he had awoken the night before to discover a man he knows inside his house without his permission. When he asked the other man what he was doing there, the subject left the house through the front door, and it was discovered about $470 in cash and other items was taken. The case remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers observed a person known to them driving an ATV at 1:12 p.m. Aug. 28 on city streets. The ATV was later found abandoned at Crestwood Circle and it was determined it was reported stolen from Dent County in May. Charges are pending. Detective Bryan Brauer.
A man reported at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 28 someone had stolen $1,100 worth of items from a shop building on a property on Grace Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
A man reported at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 28 his phone and credit card was stolen. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 28 to a home on Utah Street in reference to a man destroying a family member’s property. It was determined there was a verbal altercation and no charges are pending at this time. Officer Chris Barrett.
A man reported at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 29 he was punched in the forehead by a man he knows. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bean.
A man reported at 6:58 a.m. Aug. 29 his wallet was stolen from his vehicle while he was at work the night before. Officer Murrell.
School Resource Officer Kevin White reported at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 29 he responded to the high school parking lot at the request of school officials regarding suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia that was found in a student’s vehicle. The case has been forwarded to juvenile authorities.
A woman reported at 3:26 p.m. Aug. 29 a man had gotten into her vehicle at Burger King and drove it away, headed out of town. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Bean.
A man reported at 3:59 p.m. Aug. 29 someone had threatened to kill him. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 8:06 a.m. Friday a man he knew took his vehicle without his permission. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 8:27 a.m. Friday a vehicle had struck a cinder block island at Mudbusters car wash on Porter Wagoner Boulevard three days prior. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday a golf cart was taken from a home on Ginger Drive some time the night before. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Sisney.
A man reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday items was taken from a garage on Cole Street. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday a woman he knows took some of his prescription pain medication sometime in the last two months. Officer Murrell.
Employees of Rent One reported at 2:28 p.m. Friday a brown cloth sectional sofa that was repossessed was taken from behind the store where it was left for cleaning. It was reportedly loaded into a red short bed Chevrolet pickup truck by an unknown suspect. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday items was taken from a property on Walker Street. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. Friday to a location on Grace Avenue in reference to a court order violation. A woman reported the suspect rode a bike next to her and slowed down and stared at her several times. The incident has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer Tinsley reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday he responded to a home on Locust Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. A man and woman said they was arguing with one another and there were no injuries reported or observed. No charges.
It was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday a woman was exposing herself at a location off of Catalpa Street. The woman was reportedly suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into protective custody due to prior calls reporting she was walking into traffic. No charges. Officer Tinsley.
Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. Saturday to a home on Cole Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined two women had assaulted each other. No injuries were reported and charges are pending. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Stuart reported at 1:41 a.m. Sunday he responded to a home on Yeager Street in reference to alleged harassment and threats. The case remains under investigation.
Officers responded at 4:27 a.m. Sunday to a home on West First Street in reference to a domestic disturbance that had originated at a home on West Main Street. Charges are being sought. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday an assault had happened between two women, and one of the women and a man, at a home on Cass Avenue. Medical treatment was refused by all of the involved parties and a complaint will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tinsley.
It was reported at 12:47 p.m. Sunday a 16-year-old female left about 24 hours prior from a home on St. Louis Street. She has been reported as missing in law enforcement databases. Officer Sisney.
At 8:27 p.m. Sunday a bicycle was reported found at People’s Park off of Broadway. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Stuart.
