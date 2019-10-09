Oct. 1
CRIMINAL
Matthew Aaron Mayer, Springfield, unlawful possession of firearm and persistent driving while intoxicated, felonies.
Anthony W. Hutchinson, Pottersville, molesting wildlife, misdemeanor.
Donna L. Kargel, Mtn. View, violation of order of protection of adult, misdemeanor.
Sadious Earie Lewis, West Memphis, Ark., first degree tampering of motor vehicle and resisting arrest, felonies.
Julie D. Gregg, Allen, Texas, driving while revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanors.
Bobby Lee Weaver, West Plains, stealing, misdemeanor.
Diana F. Holden, Koshkonong, driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor.
Michele Lynn Forney, West Plains, first degree burglary, felony.
Zachary Thomas Wilhelm, Mtn. View, second degree domestic assault, felony.
Oct. 2
CRIMINAL
Eric Knute Schjenken, West Plains, first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapon, felonies.
Joshua Michael Webster, Piedmont, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Leonty Vladimirovich Fokina, Willow Springs, operating vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
Robert A. McDaniel, Willow Springs, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Blaine Charles Lair, Bakersfield, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Eric Chad Loman, Willow Springs, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Dustin R. Green, Pomona, owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor
