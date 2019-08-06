ARRESTS
John Mark Blackburn, 63, Delp Road, was arrested and ticketed July 29 on a charge of third degree assault. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
Nathaniel Isacc Cash, 25, North Ash Street, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
TICKETS
May M. Reynolds, 50, no permanent address, was ticketed on Wednesday on a charge of stealing.
INCIDENTS
At 7:14 a.m. July 29 officers received a call regarding stolen lawn ornaments at a home on East Third Street.
A vehicle was stopped at 7:58 p.m. July 29 on U.S. 60 for driver failure to maintain the lane. The driver was determined to be intoxicated.
Police Chief Jamie Perkins responded at 10:41 a.m. July 30 to a home on North Ash Street in reference to a child being taken into protective custody and a search of the home led to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was reported at 5 p.m. July 30 there had been an incident of mail tampering at a home on East James Street.
An assault was reported at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at a home on Delp Road. A ticket was issued on a charge of third-degree assault.
A traffic stop was made at 4:41 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Israel Guidry reported on July 29 he responded to a two vehicle accident at U.S. 60 and East Street. No major injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Officer Greg Abney reported on July 30 a warning for maintaining a public nuisance was issued at a home on Seventh Street after a nonoperational vehicle had been moved onto the property.
Officer Abney reported on July 30 a homeowner had a nonoperational vehicle towed from a property on Sharp Street per a prior warning for maintaining a public nuisance.
A man called the police department on Wednesday asking if a 32-year-old man texting a 16 year old girl was illegal. He was advised there could be criminal charges if the conversations were explicit and the caller stated he would find out the content of the texts. Officer Trenton Roberts.
Officers were asked for assistance in serving paperwork on Wednesday from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department. An outdated address was provided and the individual was not located. Officer Roberts.
It was reported Wednesday suspicious items had been located inside Walmart. The owners of the items could not be identified and the items were confiscated in order to be destroyed. Officer Roberts.
The Thayer Police Department contacted the Mtn. View Police Department Wednesday regarding a person of interest that might have moved to Mtn. View. The subject was not known to have a history with the Mtn. View Police Department but Thayer officers were advised they would keep a lookout for the person. Officer Roberts.
A woman called the police department on Wednesday regarding stolen packages. She was referred to the officer investigating the incident. Officer Roberts.
A postal worker contacted the police department Wednesday regarding a report of stolen packages. The worker was referred to the officer working the case. Officer Roberts.
Officers responded to an alarm at a business on Highway 17. The building was found to be secure and the owner was notified. Officer Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.