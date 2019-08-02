ARRESTS
Stephanie Ann Wake, 33, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in Willow Springs on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Chad Evert Borgman, 41, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on County Road 3030 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and released on $100 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Brandie Lynn Harbison, 33, Springfield, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at the Greene County Justice Center on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held on $2,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, Westmont Street, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at the police department on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chris Pekarek.
Ashton Dakota Rader, 24, County Road 6590, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Thursday on Jefferson Avenue on a charge of resisting arrest. He is held on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Steven Ray Collins, 48, Power Site, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Thursday at the Taney County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of forgery. He is held without bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
