CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:35 p.m. Jan. 21 officers responded to an alarm at Coastal Energy on Burnham Road. It was determined to be a false alarm.
At 2:33 a.m. Wednesday it was reported 911 dispatchers requested that officers call the highway patrol to confirm a warrant. It was confirmed that the suspect had six active warrants.
It was reported at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday officers had responded to the area of Cox Medical Clinic and spoke to a woman there.
It was reported at noon Wednesday there had been a call from dispatch stating family members of a missing person needed to speak to officers because believed they had information regarding the person’s location. They were directed to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department after it was discovered the located outside of the police department’s jurisdiction.
At 12:26 p.m. Wednesday it was reported there had been a call for a warrant verification on a woman that had been arrested by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
