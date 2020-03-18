INCIDENT REPORTS
A woman reported at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 16 a man she is in a relationship with had an argument and left before officers could arrive. A report was completed but no charges were pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. Feb. 16 to a vacant home on Prospect Avenue regarding an open door. The property was searched and secured. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Wichowski reported at 4:02 a.m. Feb. 17 he responded to Casey’s on Gibson Avenue regarding a man there who had been trespassed from the store. He was found and issued a ticket for trespassing.
At 9:54 a.m. Feb. 17 an employee with Brad Guffey Motors reported a theft from the business. The incident is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 10:47 a.m. Feb. 17 it was reported a man paid for a meal at a location on Mitchell Road with a counterfeit $100 bill the day before. The suspect is unknown and the incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 11:14 a.m. Feb. 17 several items were reported taken from a storage unit on Myrtle Street. The case is under investigation. Officer Kinder.
A man reported at 12:51 p.m. Feb. 17 he left his keys in his vehicle, which was occupied by two men he knows while he was at work, and when he returned to his vehicle it was gone. The vehicle was recovered a short time later and a suspect was arrested. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Powell.
It was reported at 1:48 p.m. Feb. 17 a woman’s wallet was lost or stolen during the month of September on Shuttee Street, and someone used her identity to obtain a prescription for controlled substances. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 17 a man said another man he knows pointed a gun at him at a home on First Street. Several witnesses were interviewed and the matter is under investigation.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 17 he saw a man riding a bicycle down Porter Wagoner Boulevard with no lights. A traffic stop was conducted and a consented search of the rider revealed he was in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending lab results.
At 9:34 a.m. Feb. 18 a woman reported she had not seen or heard from an individual she knows for about 10 months. The person was entered into law enforcement databases as missing. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 18 to a home on Missouri Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported her daughter had butted her in the head with her head. The alleged victim refused medical treatment and the daughter was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 18 someone had cut the starter wire to her motorcycle sometime the previous day while it was parked at her home on Crestwood Circle. Officer Jones.
Officer John Murrell reported at 11:42 a.m. Feb. 18 he responded to Ozarks Medical Center regarding a man that had been brought to the hospital for treatment and was found to have a bag of narcotics in his sock. The narcotics were seized for destruction and no charges are expected in the matter.
It was reported at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 18 detectives were contacted by an underage girl who reported she was sexually assaulted by a man she knows. The case is under investigation. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officers were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 18 to a home on Utah Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman stated she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument and he left the scene prior to officers arriving. She reported the argument was only verbal and a report was filed. No charges at thins time. Officer Barrett.
Officer Sisney reported at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 18 he was dispatched to CC Highway regarding a traffic accident involving three vehicles, one of which left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
Officer Wichowski reported at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 19 he responded to Casey’s on Gibson Avenue regarding a man there who had been previously asked to stay off of the property. The man was placed under arrest.
Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 19 to a home on Anne Drive regarding a girl who was attempting to run away. After investigation two girls were taken into custody and taken to the juvenile office. Charges are being forwarded to the juvenile office. Officer Murrell.
Officers responded at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 19 to a store on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a woman who was seen shoplifting. She was ticketed and trespassed from the business. Officer Justin Brown.
Officers responded at 9:55 p.m. Feb. 19 to a home on St. Louis Street regarding allegations of child abuse. After investigation, three children were removed and placed in the care of the Children’s Division while the case is investigated further. Officer Barrett.
It was reported at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 20 a man was seen attempting to break into a building on west U.S. 160, then fled on foot. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer responded at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 20 to Preacher Roe Boulevard following a report of a car alarm going off. It was discovered the vehicle was damaged and items had possibly been stolen. The owner was contacted and the case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers located a vehicle key at 3:11 a.m. Feb. 20 in the area of Preacher Roe Boulevard. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 20 a man was arrested in West Plains court on a charge of contempt, and further charged with resisting arrest after a struggle with police while being taken into custody. Officer Todd Vanatter.
A man reported at 12:38 p.m. Feb. 20 someone he knows made charges on his account at a West Plains business without his permission. Charges are pending. Detective Brauer.
A woman reported at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 20 a person against whom she has an order of protection had been trying to communicate with her via a third party. The case is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 20 a woman had left a store at the Parkway Shopping Center without paying for three bottles of liquor the day before. The suspect was identified and charges are being forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brown.
Officers and firefighters responded at 3:54 a.m. Feb. 21 to a home on Hynes Street regarding a structure fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined but is considered suspicious and is still under investigation. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
A man reported at 4:54 a.m. Feb. 21 someone was trespassing around and entering a home on Texas Street without the owner’s permission. No one was found, but evidence led the investigating officer to believe someone had been in the area. The reported party declined to fill out a criminal complaint. Officer Wes Stuart.
It was reported at 9:01 a.m. Feb. 21 a man attempted to use a counterfeit bill to make a purchase at Casey’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The bill was seen to be fake before being accepted and the incident is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 21 to a home on Summit Street regarding a a domestic altercation. It was learned a man and woman had an argument that had become physical. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors for review. Officer Sisney.
Animal Control Officer Brad Vannada responded at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 21 to the area of Paula Drive regarding two dogs running loose. One was captured, but the other bit Vannada, causing minor injuries. The second dog was later caught and placed in the animal control facility for observation. No charges. Detective Kyle Parrish.
It was reported at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 21 there had been property damage at a location on West Broadway. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 5:50 p.m. Feb. 21 property was found on Missouri Avenue. The items may be claimed at the police department. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 21 she had left her wallet in a restroom at a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard, and when she returned to get it, it was gone. Video surveillance has been reviewed and the case is under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 21 to a business on West Broadway regarding an alarm. A door on the business was found to have been broken into and a television had been taken. Officer Brown.
A woman reported at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 22 she was shopping at a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard and her wallet was taken from her shopping cart, then later turned in at the service desk with about $190 cash missing. Video surveillance was reviewed and entered into evidence and the incident is under investigation. Officer Barrett.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 he was dispatched to a home on Cambridge Drive regarding a burglary. The case is under investigation and will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officer Stuart reported at 8:33 p.m. Feb. 22 he was dispatched to Walmart regarding a woman who allegedly stole merchandise. She was ticketed on a charge of stealing.
Officers were dispatched at 10:57 p.m. Feb. 22 to a home on Prospect Street regarding a verbal domestic altercation. One of the involved parties left the scene before officers arrived and was found to have an active warrant. There had been a past report of physical abuse and the suspect was unable to be located. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 a man brought in a wallet that had been found at the intersection of St. Louis Street and BB Highway. An attempt was made to contact the owner and the wallet may be claimed at the police department. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 23 she woke up to find a man she knows taking property from her home without permission. The incident is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 23 there was an incident of shoplifting at a location in Parkway Shopping Center. Officer Burnes.
At 4:37 p.m. Feb. 23 someone came to the police department to report someone had been providing lewd photographs to a juvenile via Facebook. A report was taken and an investigation is underway. Officer Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 6:52 p.m. Feb. 23 to East Davis Street regarding a domestic altercation. It was determined the incident was verbal only and a report was taken. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Stuart reported at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 23 he was dispatched to a location on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a woman who was trespassing. The woman left prior to the arrival of officers but three witnesses identified her and stated she was not allowed on the property. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
