ARRESTS
Christifer James Ellis, 30, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday at the probation and parole office on a charge of failure to appear and released on $800 bail. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Jonathan Cecil Miller, 36, Mtn. View, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. He was released on $700 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Dustin Ray Frasier, 33, Maple Street, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Thursday on Maple Street on a Wright County charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of forgery. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
