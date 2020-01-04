INCIDENTS
An employee of Brad Guffey Motors reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 someone had taken gasoline from a fuel tank at the business. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 11:14 a.m. Dec. 27 someone had forced entry into a vacant home on Lincoln Avenue. Officer Jones.
An employee at Sonic reported at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27 a man left the business without paying for $21.16 worth of food. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 27 to a location on Mitchell Road in reference to a woman in a business that had been previously told not to return. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Ivie Powell reported at 10:31 a.m. Saturday he responded to a location on Bradford Circle in reference to a report of child abuse that had earlier in the week involving a girl. The incident will be forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday counterfeit currency had been passed at the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter on BB Highway. Officer Shannon Sisney.
