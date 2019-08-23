ARRESTS
Spencer M. Cunningham, 25, Thayer, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Aug. 12 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Braden Timothy Farrokhian, 28, Alton, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 12 on a warrant. Officer Nate Bean.
Samantha Lynn Groves, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 13 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display a current state license plate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Samantha Jean Lane, 28, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Aug. 13 on city warrants. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Scott Kuhlman, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Amanda M. Fine, 31, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:47 a.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Wichowski.
Garrett Lee Travis Harbin, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 14 on charges of third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. Officer Justin Brown.
Samuel Larry Loomis, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Jon Allen Cameron, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 15 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Officer Conner Burnes.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Aug. 15 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Brown.
Eric Dewayne Vandiver, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 15 on a charge of second-degree burglary. Officer Chris Barrett.
Amanda K. Winlock, 36, Brixey, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 16 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of supplying false information. Officer Bradshaw.
Dustin Ivan Jordan Eastland, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Aug. 16 on a Sharp County, Ark., charge of possession of dangerous drugs. Officer Bradshaw.
Mary Linn Maka, 44, West Plains, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Saturday on a warrant. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Mikel William Parmenter, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Melany Hanna Brakebill, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:58 a.m. Aug. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Ivie Powell.
Charles Edward Worthem, Gainesville, was ticketed at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 12 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Tyrck Marshun Goss, Memphis, was ticketed at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 13 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Kelby Lane Madorie, Pottersville, was ticketed at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 13 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Sammy Eugene Grisham, Dora, was ticketed at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 13 on CC Highway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bean.
Andrew Tyler Ivey, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:38 p.m. Aug. 13 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Hayden Chandler Reece Crass, Thayer, was ticketed at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 13 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Brandon Stephens.
Courtney D. Brasswell, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 14 on South Hill Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Grinnell.
Teresa L. Uminn, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 14 on Thornburgh Avenue on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Powell.
Koji C. Cruz, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Sean Barrett.
Justin William Evans, Moody, was ticketed at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 14 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Amy Marie Wheat, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 15 on Olden Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bean.
Ashley D. Price, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 15 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brad Jones.
Derek Lynn Leatherwood, Caulfield, was ticketed at 1:17 p.m. Aug. 15 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Jones.
Brent Eric Coulsell, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 15 on South Howell Avenue on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Kyle Parrish.
William Thomas Macklin, Viola, Ark., was ticketed at 12:08 a.m. Aug. 16 on Hill Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Chris Barrett.
Christopher Scott Turnbull, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:28 a.m. Aug. 16 on Utah Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Amanda Michelle Hileman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 16 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Derek Lynn Leatherwood, Caulfield, was ticketed at 5:59 a.m. Aug. 16 on Kentucky Avenue on a charge of trespassing. Officer Chris Barrett.
Devin Ray McCall, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 12:48 a.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Robert Matthew Conner, Carrollton, Miss., was ticketed at 4:52 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Tinsley.
Elizabeth Ann Rost, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Burnes.
David Fitzgerald Colbert, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:51 a.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Powell.
Kalen Wayne Carter, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Parrish.
Bradley Jacob Conder, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:51 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Tinsley.
Jordan Joelle Dunleavy, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:47 p.m. Sunday on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Burnes.
INCIDENTS
Officer Bradshaw reported at 5:07 a.m. Aug. 12 two juveniles were trespassed from Casey’s on St. Louis Street. One of the juveniles had previously been trespassed from the property and a referral was sent to the juvenile office.
A man reported at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 12 another man bought a vehicle with a check written on a nonexisting account. The vehicle was located and recovered and charges are pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 12 her vehicle had been stolen sometime between 2 p.m. the day before and 5 a.m. that morning from a home on Woods Street. A possible suspect has been named and the matter remains under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.