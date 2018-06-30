ARREST
Jordan Tyler Cook, 22, Nixa, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60, on a Christian County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. He is being held on $201.50 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
INCIDENTS
Melissa Ann Mattes, 40, Mtn. View, reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday someone she has an order of protection against sent her a letter. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
An employee of Hiland Dairy Foods, U.S. 63, reported at 11:02 a.m. Thursday someone had broken into the business and stolen several items. The matter is under investigation. Deputy Rodney Harper.
