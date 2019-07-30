ARRESTS
Alyssa Olsen, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. July 18 on Z Highway on a Texas County warrant. Officer Benaiah Bishop
Anthony Paul Dickman, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. July 19 on Main Street and ticketed on charges of careless and imprudent driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended/revoked. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Lucas M. Mahoney, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. July 24 on Main Street on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Bishop.
Michael Roland Doughty, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Thursday on South Harris Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Officer Travis Weaver.
TICKETS
Anthony Paul Dickman was ticketed at 11:29 p.m. July 19 on a charge of resisting arrest. Officer Turnbull.
Anthony Paul Dickman was ticketed at 3:54 p.m. July 21 on charges of resisting arrest and driving while suspended/revoked. Officer Weaver.
INCIDENTS AND CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 10 a.m. July 18 a man was loitering at McDonald’s. Management at the restaurant told officers they didn’t have a problem with the man being there as long as he was out by closing time and he left a short time later. Officer Weaver.
Officer Logan Wake reported at 8:48 p.m. July 18 he responded to Sunshine Village in reference to a man pointing a firearm at another man. The subject with the firearm was contacted and stated and unidentified male knocked on his door and began yelling at him. The suspect was not identified or located.
It was reported at 1:27 a.m. July 19 people were walking around with flashlights at Sunshine Village. Officer Weaver reported he was unable to locate anyone in the area.
It was reported at 5:49 a.m. July 19 someone had been throwing cat litter and feces on the front entrance of a house at Sunshine Village. Officer Weaver.
At 10 a.m. July 19 it was reported there had been a gas drive-off at Casey’s. Officer Weaver.
A woman called the police department at 5:15 a.m. July 20 to ask about an arrest. Officer Weaver.
It was reported at 7 a.m. July 20 a dog was running loose at Booster Field. Officer Weaver.
It was reported at 10:45 p.m. July 23 there had been a noise disturbance at Sunshine Village. Two people at the scene said one of the subjects left before the arrival of officers and stated they would file a complaint if the disturbance happened again. Officer Bishop.
