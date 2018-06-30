Several local and area inmates have been transferred from the Howell County Jail to Missouri Department of Corrections facilities to begin prison terms.
Dominic Joseph Belknap, 26, of Mtn. Grove, three years on a Howell County conviction of receiving stolen property and five years on a Wright County conviction of second-degree rape; Buck Aron Blair, County Road 7190, 28, 12 years on a Howell County conviction of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation, seven years on a suspended execution of sentence for a conviction of possession of a controlled substance;
Jacob Farris Evans, 32, County Road 8790, probation violation, three years on a conviction of stealing, three years on a conviction of escape or attempted escape from custody and probation violation, suspended imposition of sentence on a conviction of felony non-support; Crue Don Ridenoure, 29, of Willow Springs, probation violation, three years on a suspended execution of sentence on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremiah Clyde Lucas, 44, of Alton, six years on a conviction of receiving stolen property; Scott Lee Hancock, 48, of Willow Springs, five years on a conviction of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and four years on a conviction of resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony;
and Devin Kyle Cooper, 23, of Mtn. View, two years each on Texas County convictions of resisting arrest and escape or attempted escape from confinement.
