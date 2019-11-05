Oct. 28
CRIMINAL
Kelly Charles McDonald, Ava, failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor.
Christy L. Moreno, Gainesville, operate vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility and operate vehicle without valid license, misdemeanors.
Sandra E. Coons, Isabella, operate vehicle owned by another knowing owner had not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Joey Ray Horn, Gainesville, operate vehicle without valid license and exceed speed limit by 6 to10 mph, misdemeanors.
Jonathan Wayne Latham, Gainesville, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Matthew R. Walesko, Squires, take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, misdemeanor. Fined $16.50.
Kimberly J. Morris, Thornfield, possession of controlled substance, felony.
TRAFFIC
Ronald D. Rhodes, Mtn. Home, Ark., exceed speed by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor. Fined $105.50.
Harry Keith Keifer Jr., Republic, exceed speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, misdemeanor.
Kenton Layne Ice, exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Darla K. Dome, Squires, exceed speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
John Turner, Theodosia, exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
David Ray Scott, Theodosia, operate vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Oct. 29
CRIMINAL
Tabitha L. Cathcart, Cedar Hill, five counts of passing bad checks, felonies. Cause bound over.
Ethann Levi Belcher, West Plains, possession of controlled substance, felony, and possession of marijuana under 10 grams, misdemeanor. Bound over.
Steven Robert Caldwell, Gainesville, two counts driving while revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors. Bound over.
Sarah Sue Prewett, West Plains, possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Andrew Brandt Clay, Gainesville, third degree assault, felony. Bound over.
Adam D. Lilly, Winona, first degree burglary, stealing firearm and unlawful possession of firearm, felonies. Bound over.
Oct. 31
CRIMINAL
Alton Leroy Cutright Jr., Caulfield, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to register vehicle, misdemeanors.
TRAFFIC
Jaime R. Diaz, Pawtucket, R.I., exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Nov. 1
CRIMINAL
Toby C. Hudson, Gainesville, first degree burglary, two counts of stealing firearm and stealing $750 or more, felonies.
Emma Louise Wharton, Timble, minor visibly intoxicated, misdemeanor.
