ARRESTS
Katherine Jo Brotherton, 35, Caulfield, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Aug. 26 in Gainesville on a warrant. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Jasmine Brandi Mesa, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 26. Officer Wes Stuart.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 27 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility for a vehicle and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Chris Barrett.
Nova Ann Williams, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of trespassing. Officer Brad Jones.
David Arthur Williams, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Aug. 28 on Branson city warrants charging him with improper lane change, driving while revoked and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Justin Brown.
Christina Kay Mauldin, 49, Pomona, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 29 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Tiffany Belinda Dawn Hickman, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Friday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and stealing. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Sandra Jo Campbell, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Chris Barrett.
Gabriel Bradley Corp, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Officer Stuart.
Jill Suzanne Weaver, 45, Pomona, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Officer Josh Wichowski.
TICKETS
Jacob Lawrence Olson, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 26 on McFarland Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Nate Bean.
Geary Allen Cockrum, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:59 p.m. Aug. 26 on Luna Drive on a charge of speeding. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Trevor Allen Wixson, Cave City, Ark., was ticketed at 7:24 p.m. Aug. 26 on Lambe Street on a charge of stealing. Officer Stuart.
Rebecca Ellen Taton, Dallas, was ticketed at 8:36 a.m. Aug. 27 on U.S. 63 on a charge of following too closely. Officer Sean Barrett.
Cindy Lynn Carter, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:01 p.m. Aug. 27 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Mary A. Perez, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Taylor Nichole Parsons, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 27 on St. Louis Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
James Dean Wilson, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:52 a.m. Aug. 28 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to drive with care, failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device and speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Nathan Allen Wilson, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:14 a.m. Aug. 28 on Broadway on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Kimberly Suzanne Vansteenis, Eminence, was ticketed at 10:01 a.m. Aug. 28 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brown.
Christopher Dan Cornell, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 28 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tinsley.
Natalie Cadavieco, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:54 p.m. Aug. 28 on Monks Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Korey Matthew Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 28 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Amber Lee Dwyer, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 29 on U.S. 160 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Sean Barrett.
Stephanie Ann Trail, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:49 p.m. Aug. 29 at Broadway and Nebraska Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Skyler Thomas Howell, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:59 p.m. Aug. 29 0n Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Chris Barrett.
Timothy Edward Horton, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 29 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
John William Osswald, Oakland, Ark., was ticketed at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Gregory Kyle Brashears, Mtn. Home, Ark., was ticketed at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Rita Lyn Tune, Summersville, was ticketed at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Chris Barrett.
Michael Allen Gregory, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Darianne Elizabeth Rock, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 29 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Conner Burnes.
Christopher Thomas Greenough, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:03 a.m. Friday on County Road 1710 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Burnes.
Jordan Michelle Lewis, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:33 p.m. Friday on Hill Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officer Burnes.
Arturo Olivares Torres, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Yeager Drive on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
George Denver Pelc, Vienna, was ticketed at 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stuart.
Crystal Michelle Revels, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:21 a.m. Saturday om U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brown.
Christy Ann Wood, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:41 a.m. Saturday on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Sisney.
Imer James Green, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:41 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Sisney.
Christopher Joseph Wimberly, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:49 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Officer Chris Barrett.
Nathaniel Paul Thresher, Grain Valley, was ticketed at 9:14 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
James Neal Talton, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:57 p.m. Saturday on Myrtle Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Chris Barrett.
Brian Mackenzie Valbert, Williston, N.D., was ticketed at 10:08 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stuart.
David Gary Fox, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Rebecca Juanita Hutchinson, Pottersville, was ticketed at 8:39 a.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Burnes.
Dustin Taylor Wilbanks, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:44 a.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Michele Lynne Forney, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:14 p.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Tinsley.
Cody Shane Acuff, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:38 p.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Jon David Perry, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:51 p.m. Sunday on Trish Knight Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Kyle Lynn Neel was ticketed at 8 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Sheyenne Trollinger, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:07 p.m. Sunday on St. Louis Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
Zoey Leigh Hensley, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Bean.
Marc Ryan McKenzie, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:17 p.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Donovan G. Stone, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:20 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Pete Edward Chaisson, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:22 p.m. Sunday on Main Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officer Wichowski.
