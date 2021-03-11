INCIDENTS
A woman reported stolen property at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 23. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 4:41 a.m. Feb. 24, a man reported someone was threatening to harm him. He didn't wish to press charges, but made an informational report. Officer Colter Reid.
Officers responded at 12:17 p.m. Feb. 24 to a home on Crestwood Circle to assist in the investigation of a child's injury, considered to be suspicious. No charges pending. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 1:52 p.m. Feb. 24, Officer Brad Jones was dispatched to a business on the 1100 block of Missouri Avenue, told a man was there who had previously been told to leave and not return. Charges were forwarded to the city prosecutor.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched at 3:38 p.m. Feb. 24 to the West Plains Civic Center regarding a possible domestic altercation. It was determined a brother and sister had a verbal and physical altercation, but the alleged victim declined pursuing charges at the time.
At 5:40 p.m. Feb. 24, officers were dispatched to South Arkansas Street to investigate a report of a woman seen entering a vacant house. The woman was found and it was discovered she was homeless and had been staying in the home without permission, plus had active warrants. The property owner declined to press charges, but the woman was taken into custody on the warrants and transported to the city jail. Cpl. Sisney.
It was reported at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 24 a dog at a home on South Hill Street was continually barking, disturbing the peace. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 10:33 a.m. Feb. 25 officers were dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare to investigate a report a woman wished to harm herself, but on arrival were told she left. The woman was found a short time later and transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer Jones.
Officer John Murrell reported at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 25 he spoke with a woman about damage done to her vehicle about a month prior at Walmart. A report was taken.
At 2:25 p.m. Feb. 25, Cpl. Brandon Stephens was dispatched to Community First National Bank in Southern Hills Shopping Center to investigate a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen in Mtn. Home, Ark., and was impounded and reported to the Mtn. Home Police Department.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 25 he responded to West Plains Bank on Court Square to investigate checks fraudulently written on an account, causing a loss to the victim that was to be refunded by the bank. The loss to the bank was being reported as part of the investigation into the incident, which had previously been reported.
A wallet and driver's license were reported found at 4:06 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Washboard laundromat on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The items were placed into evidence for safekeeping. Cpl. Stephens.
At 7:58 p.m. Feb. 25, a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street. Cpl. Stephens.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 6:57 p.m. Feb. 25 he conducted a traffic stop on Curry Street, and the driver was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance. Charges are pending.
At 8:57 p.m. Feb. 25, a bank card found at a Community First Bank ATM was placed into evidence for safekeeping after an unsuccessful attempt to find the owner. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 2:36 a.m. Feb. 26 she was dispatched to the intersection of Worley Drive and Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a vehicle that had been stopped in the intersection for about 15 minutes. The driver was found to be sleeping at the wheel, arrested and released with citations. Charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. Feb. 26 to a home on Paula Drive regarding a possible domestic disturbance. Officers were told there had been no assault, and no one at the residence wished to file charges. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
At 7:22 a.m. Feb. 26, Officer Jones took a report from a man who said someone entered his vehicle while it was parked at a business on East Main Street and took a check belonging to another person. The incident will be forwarded to detectives.
A man reported at 8:31 a.m. Feb. 26 items were taken from his vehicle between Feb. 22 and 23 while it was parked at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The case will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
At 9:31 a.m. Feb. 26, a man reported his vehicle was damaged on Feb. 23 while it was parked at Walmart and he had just noticed the damage. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
At 3:21 p.m. Feb. 26, officers arrested a suspect with an active Greene County warrant and transported them to the Howell County Jail. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 4:51 p.m. Feb. 26 he responded to a business on U.S. 63 regarding stolen fuel. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Officers responded at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 to Ramey supermarket to investigate a shoplifting incident. Possible suspects were identified and the case is active. Office Reid.
At 6:15 p.m. Feb. 26, Officer McKemie was dispatched to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Preacher Roe Boulevard and Worley Drive. It was learned a vehicle struck another vehicle, then left the scene.
At 9:36 p.m. Feb. 26, a report was taken regarding a missing man. The man was later found. Officer McKemie.
At 11:40 a.m. Feb. 27, a phone found on Monks Street was turned in at the police station, where it may be claimed. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 27 officers responded to a home on Crestwood Circle regarding a possible court order violation. It was determined no violation occurred and a report was completed for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27, an investigation into a missing child was initiated. The child was found a short time later and the case was referred to juvenile authorities. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:45 p.m. Feb. 27, officers responded to Brook Haven Healthcare to investigate a vehicle that was broken into. A window had been broken, but nothing was reported missing. The incident is under investigation. Officer Clark.
At 10:13 a.m. Feb. 28, Cpl. Stephens was dispatched to a home on Kay Drive, where he served a city warrant on a person, taking him into custody and transporting him to jail.
At 11:38 a.m. Feb. 28, officers investigated an animal bite that happened off of South Howell Avenue. A cat reportedly attacked a man, who sought treatment for minor injuries at Ozarks Healthcare. No charges are being sought at this time. Officer Conner Burnes.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 28 he was dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman stated she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who left before officers arrived. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to county prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 28 to Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a report of threats made to an employee. The reporting party said the suspect left the scene. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 6:54 p.m. Feb. 28, Officer McKemie was dispatched to a location on Division Drive regarding a combative youth. It was discovered the youth had damaged a wall, and a report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office for review.
Office Whitsell reported at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 28 officers assisted with an Oregon County investigation with a suspect that lives in West Plains. A report was taken and the case is considered closed.
At 10:40 p.m. Feb. 28, Officer McKemie responded to the 100 block of Washington Avenue regarding an altercation between two women. One woman reportedly struck another with an object because she was hitting her dogs. There were no injuries and neither party wished to pursue charges.
