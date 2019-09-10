Aug. 30
CRIMINAL
Randel C. Smith, Bradyville, Tenn., failure to drive on ride of road, resulting in accident, misdemeanor.
Charles Kenneth Barton, Willow Springs, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk serious injury/death, felony.
Diamon Anne Arie Gray, West Plains, operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving accident, misdemeanor.
TICKETS
Daniel T. Johnson, Gainesville, Fla., failed to keep proper or made false motor carrier driver’s record-exceed maximum driving time, misdemeanor.
Daniel Scott Hodgson Jr., Moody, driving without seatbelt, misdemeanor.
Daniel Scott Hodgson, Moody, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Janice Elaine Davis, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Kenneth L. Pierce Jr., West Plains, failure to equip or maintain required brake system, misdemeanor.
Jason Alex Miller, Horn Lake, Miss., exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Jonas Richard Lewis Jr., Pensacola, Fla., failure to stop at signal, misdemeanor.
James R. Golden, Mtn. View, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Trenna I. Calhoun Lyons, Rockford, Ill., exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Tiffany Nicole Audu, Springfield, exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Emily Dawn Sweeney, Columbia, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Roger Leroy Adams, Carthage, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Kelvin Ray Wallace Jr., Koshkonong, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Cody Lane Griggs, Springfield, exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
William Leota Mattison, Ozark, failure to equip muffler, infraction and operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Elijah Todd Patterson, West Plains, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Thomas Eddie Skaggs, West Plains, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Eric C. Jewell, West Plains, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Michael Allen Doolittle, West Plains, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Hollie B. Riley, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Shannon B. O’Donovan, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Lizette L. Rosales, Salinas, Cal., exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Nicholas Becker Haslag, Destin, Fla., exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Stephen Brett Combs, West Plains, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Susan M. Ragland, San Tan Valley, Ariz., exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Grace Ann Harms, Alton, exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Sarah E. Bressler, Eminence, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Gabreal Michael Cotter, West Plains, exceed posted speed limit by 26 mph or more and failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanors.
Sarah Amanda Basham, Winona, exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Sue N. Nelson, Shawnee Mission, Kan., exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Michael Gregory Richardson, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Sept. 3
CRIMINAL
Andy W. Baker, Bull Shoals, Ark., second-degree burglary, felony. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, felony.
Jason Scott York, West Plains, violation of order protection for adult, misdemeanor.
Theresa Elizabeth Smith, Pomona, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Sept. 4
CRIMINAL
Christopher D. Richardson, West Plains, fourth-degree domestic assault, misdemeanor.
Sarah S. Prewett, Udall, Possession of controlled substance, felony.
Bradley Jon Russell, delivery controlled substance, felony. Possession controlled substance, felony.
Samantha L Deardorff, Thayer, driving while revoked/suspended, owning and operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and exceeding posted speed limit 16-19 mph, misdemeanors; and failure to display plates and wear seat belt, infractions.
Aaron Lee Helms, Birch Tree, stealing less than $150 and no prior offense, misdemeanor.
Logan M. Clarke, West Plains, second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, first-degree property damage, felonies.
Stephanie Lynn Hicok, Thornfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Eric W. Simeroth, West Plains, stealing, misdemeanor.
Ronald Leslie Becker II, Pomona, failure to register as sex offender, felony.
Jerry J Drake, West Plains, third-degree domestic assault, felony.
John L. Gaffey, Pomona, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Mike A. Crawford, Hartshorn, first-degree harassment, felony.
Gene Tom Fitsimmons Jr., Willow Springs, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
TICKETS
Maryna Ivanivna Harper, Nixa, operate motor vehicle with unsafe or improper frame, suspension, axle, wheel, rim and/or steering system, misdemeanor.
Natasha Ann Hankins, Mayfield, Ky., exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Anwar Ali Aman, Memphis, Tenn., exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Warren Lewis Hudson, Birmingham, Ala., exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
James Mack Vaneaton, Cordova, Tenn., failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor.
Rebecca Louise Harvey, Sapulpa, Okla., exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Sept. 5
CRIMINAL
Ryan D. Pettitt, Willow Springs, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony, felonies.
Matthew Floyd Bates, Alton, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Tristan Chase Wimberley, West Plains, third-degree domestic assault and two counts of unlawful use of weapon, felonies.
Jerry J. Drake, West Plains, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, felonies.
TICKETS
Jamal Abdirhaman Farah, Saint Paul, Minn., operate motor vehicle with improper or defective lights, signaling devices, reflectors, or electric devices, misdemeanor.
Joe E. Schmidt II, Kansas City, failure to keep or made false claims about driving record, misdemeanor.
Emily Grace Kenslow, West Plains, operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving accident, misdemeanor.
Robert S. Chaney, Willow Springs, failure to yield to approaching vehicle when entering or crossing highway from alley or driveway, misdemeanor.
Brenda Bryant, Topeka, Kan., exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Jason Lee Adams, Springfield, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Christopher D. Powell, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Trenton Dakota Roy, West Plains, exceed posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, misdemeanor.
Daylon E. Popken, Mtn. View, exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Naude Blignaut, Mtn. Grove, operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving accident, misdemeanor.
Cody Ray Weaver, West Plains, exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Guillermo Alejandro Lacayo Toruno, Dallas, Texas, exceed posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanor.
Erika Michelle Martin, Eldon, exceed posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, misdemeanor.
Heather M. King, West Plains, exceed posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, misdemeanor.
Mason James Tuttle, Mtn. View, failure to stop at sign, misdemeanor.
Colton J. Thomas, Willow Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor.
Shanna Renee West, Van Buren, operate motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Andy J. Dobbs, Conyers, Ga., exceed posted speed limit by 6-10 m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.