ARRESTS
Amber Renee Cherry, 48, Thayer, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 12 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Jan. 13 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Adam Austin Hathcock, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Jan. 13 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended, improper backing and failure to provide proof of insurance and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Destry Don Shed, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 4:52 a.m. and again at 2:42 p.m. Jan. 14 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 41, West Plains, was arrested at 5 a.m. Jan. 14 on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Wichowski.
Jacob Aaron Sims, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 14 on Thayer city charges of failure to appear on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest and a charge of failure to comply on a charge of driving while suspended. Detective Brandon Romans.
Nova Ann Williams, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of trespassing. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Joshua David George, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 15 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Detective Romans.
Kaleb Lyle McIntire, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 15 on a charge of first-degree property damage and ticketed on charges of destruction of property and fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Brad Jones.
Jeremy Charles Cone, 34, Alton, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 15 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Lt. Brian Bunch.
Dominique Vallerand, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 6:47 a.m. Jan. 16 on a Greene County charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Michelle Lynn Rishton, 48, West Plains, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Jan. 18 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Garren Doyle Beasley, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 19 on a charge ofthird-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Emily Renae Hardin, 20, West Plains, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 19 on charges of armed criminal action, third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Michael Jeremie Allison, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 19 on charges of third-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Whitsell.
Tammy Lyn Bessette, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 20 on charges of third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Officer Bradshaw.
Daniel Ray Wilson, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 5:52 a.m. Jan. 20 on a charge of probation violation. Officer Wichowski.
Dennis Lloyd Wagner, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Jan. 21 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Sisney.
Theresa Elizabeth Smith, 50, Pomona, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 22 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display current state license plates, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Brady Tiptone Smith, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of nonsupport. Officer Bradshaw.
Maverick Lee Price, 20, Battlefield, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing more than $2,500, shoplifting, being a felon in possession of a firearm, defacing a firearm and resisting arrest. Officer Justin Brown.
Joel Mos Ponting, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign. Corporal Brandon Stephens.
TICKETS
Danelle Nicole Fuller, Thayer, was ticketed at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 13 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Corporal Ivie Powell.
Holly Marie Valdez, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 14 on Olden Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Stephens.
Tasha Denay Williams, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:08 a.m. Jan. 14 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Powell.
Thomas David Hubert, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 14 on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Alisha Dawn King, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 14 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer John Murrell.
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 15 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of destruction of property. Officer Jones.
Erik Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:33 p.m. Jan. 15 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard, and at 5:12 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Jan. 16 at Parkway Shopping Center on charges of trespassing. Officers Chris Sterner, Paul Bradshaw and Conner Burnes, respectively.
Jon Allen Cameron, West Plains, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 16 at Southern Hills Center on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Glenda Kay Watson, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:06 a.m. Jan. 17 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Jermey L. Young, Williford, Ark., was ticketed at 6:29 p.m. Jan. 17 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop signal. Officer Burnes.
Tiffany Summer Lawing, Caulfield, was ticketed at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 17 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Wes Stuart.
Ethan Howard Vanderburg, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 17 on Ramseur Road on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Zachary David McKinney, Dora, was ticketed at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 19 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
Zachary Adam Wimberley, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:26 a.m. Jan. 19 on Locust Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Michael James Keleher, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:31 a.m. Jan. 19 on a charge of speeding. Officer Sisney.
Joanne Newton, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 19 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
Taylor C. Redfield, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 1:32 a.m. Jan. 20 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Jeremy Wayne George, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 20 on Washington Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Grinnell.
Jonathan Michael Corder, Bono, Ark., was ticketed at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 20 on U.S. 63 at Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Whitsell.
Bobbie Joe Edward Reeves, Pottersville, was ticketed at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 21 on Holiday Lane on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Officer Murrell.
Travis Carl Corgan, Ava, was ticketed at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 22 on U.S. 63 on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
Joshua Don Barker, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 22 on Cherry Street on a charge of trespassing. Officer Brown.
Justin Andrew Brashers, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Powell.
Jeremy James Clayton, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:04 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Takayla La’Shay Ingram, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:31 a.m. Thursday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Stephens.
Destry Don Shed, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:48 a.m. Friday on Olden Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Tarra Alyse Hackworth, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:08 p.m. Friday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Stuart.
Kevin James Ruth, Alton, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on Independence Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Kira Mackenzie Fullerton, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Girdley Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Whitsell.
