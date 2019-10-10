Oct. 2
CRIMINAL
John C. Petersen, Licking, abuse or neglect of child and first degree child endangerment, felonies.
Nicholas A. Chalberg, Kansas City, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, driving while revoked or suspended and owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Justin D. Drake, Houston, first degree trespass, misdemeanor.
Matthew Wayne Mardis, Elk Creek, failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanor. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Marina Janelle Surls, O’Fallon, driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor.
Toby Allen Lee, Ravenden, Ark., driving while intoxicated and exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, misdemeanors.
Oct. 3
CRIMINAL
Nathan C. Young, Raymondville, two counts driving while revoked or suspended and two counts of possession of controlled substance, felonies. two counts of owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors. Failure to display plates, infraction.
Samantha Marie Lavely, Licking, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, misdemeanor.
Brooke Leandra Wade-Vaughan, Licking, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, leaving scene of accident, driving while intoxicated with person less than 17 years old, driving while revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Melinda McClain, Cabool, leaving scene of accident, operating motor vehicle in careless or imprudent manner and owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Dontrell A. Diggs, Boutte, La., exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph and driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanors.
