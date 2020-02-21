ARRESTS
Savannah L. Flygare, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 27 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of detaining library materials. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Jennifer Lynn Lowth, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Jan. 27 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Crystal Marie York, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 29 on a charge of first-degree property damage. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Christopher Dean Richardson, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 29 on a Howell County charge of distribution of a controlled substance. Officer Bradshaw.
Joshua D. Delgado, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. Jan. 29 on a Howell County charge of third-degree assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Alan Dee Helm, 63, West Plains, was arrested at Jan. 29 on charges of second-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk injury and failure to yield to emergency lights and sirens. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Christopher Lee Callahan, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 31 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Elizabeth Ann Rost, 41, West Plains, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Kristal Rose Kelley, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of improper backing, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving without a license. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and stealing. Officer Wichowski.
Amber Lee Taylor, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of insurance and defective equipment. Officer Bradshaw.
Jordan Lyn Jones, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Feb. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Kendall Allen Thomas, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Feb. 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right. Officer Wichowski.
Katherine Brotherton, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 5:51 a.m. Feb. 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Wichowski.
Jared Porter Hall, 39, West Plains, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 1 on a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license and city charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Matthew Ray Coldiron, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 2 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Wichowski.
Lisle James Dunnihoo, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 2 a.m. Feb. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on a charge of speeding. Corporal Brandon Stephens.
Deaustin D. McLaughlin, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Monica Leigh Kesling, 48, West Plains, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked. Officer Bradshaw.
Blake Auston Lox, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Feb. 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Steven Michael Detwiler, 17, Pomona, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Feb. 2 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Missouri State Highway Patro.
TICKETS
Gordon Pernell Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 27 on Olive Street on a charge of maintaining a public nuisance. Officer Tracy Morris.
Lori Lynn Millsap, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:04 a.m. Jan. 28 on Thornburgh Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Powell.
Franklin L. Teague, Winona, was ticketed at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 30 on Main Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Amanda Lynne Kendrick, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on charges of following too closely and failure to use a seat belt or use a child restraint. Cpl. Powell.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:33 a.m. Jan. 30 on Hubert Redburn Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances, resisting arrest and failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer. Cpl. Powell.
Chloe Jewellora Sympson, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:46 a.m. Jan. 30 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Brad Jones.
Kelsey Danae Lands, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 1 on Newton Street on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances.
INCIDENTS
A man reported at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 27 someone took property from his vehicle while it was parked at a local business. The incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 27 to a home on Paula Drive regarding a burglar alarm. The home was secured and cleared. No charges. Officer Brady Grinnell.
A woman reported at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 27 someone she does not know had been sending threatening messages via Facebook. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 7:57 p.m. Jan. 27 to the area of Creamery Road regarding the pursuit of a suspect with active warrants by Howell County deputies. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 28 a suspect with multiple warrants who evaded capture by deputies about four hours earlier was arrested at a location on Hubert Redburn Drive. Cpl. Stephens.
Officers responded at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 28 to the Highway 14 junction Snappy Mart regarding property damage. The windows were broken out of someone’s vehicle. Officer Wes Stuart.
Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. Jan. 28 to a home on Jefferson Avenue regarding a complaint of harassment. A report was taken and charges are pending. Officer Wichowski.
Detective Bryan Brauer reported at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 28 an instance of alleged abuse with an 8-year-old victim had been reported by the Children’s Division. An investigation by the police department and the Children’s Division was initiated.
At 2:06 p.m. Jan. 28 the Ozark Regional Juvenile Detention Center requested assistance with the forensic examination of a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile. A copy of the forensic report was provided to the investigating agency. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A woman reported at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 28 someone placed money on the windshield of her vehicle. The money was placed into evidence. Officer Jones.
At 6:41 p.m. Jan. 28 officers assisted the Howell County Sheriff’s Department with the execution of a search warrant on Rhonda Drive. No West Plains charges are pending. Officer Grinnell.
At 11:34 p.m. Jan. 28 officers investigated a property crime at a location on Lincoln Avenue. Charges pending. Officer Bradshaw.
At 11:38 p.m. Jan. 28 Officer Wichowski reported he responded to a home on Amy Street regarding property damage. A suspect was identified and Howell County charges are pending.
Officers responded at 7:54 a.m. Jan. 29 to a home on Thayer Avenue regarding a threat made between roommates. Charges pending. Cpl. Powell.
Cpl. Powell reported he responded at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 29 to a home on Tanglewood Place regarding threats made with a weapon. An person suffered a wound on her back but refused medical treatment. A suspect was identified, arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
An employee of National Entertainment Network/UPA reported at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 29 a vending machine at Walmart was opened and money was missing from it. The case is under investigation. Detective Neuschwander.
An employee of West Plains Beverage reported at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 29 items were found at the business. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
At 1:41 p.m. Jan. 29 an employee of Subway on Missouri Avenue reported someone used counterfeit currency to pay for items within the previous two days. The case was forwarded to detectives. Cpl. Powell.
At 8:36 p.m. Jan. 29 an employee of Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard reported a woman used a counterfeit $10 bill to pay for merchandise. A copy of video surveillance was entered as evidence and the case is under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 3:35 a.m. Jan. 30 officers conducted a well-being check at a location on Third Street. It was determined the woman needed treatment and she was transported to Ozarks Medical Center. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 30 there had been a gas drive-off at Casey’s on Broadway. The suspect is not yet identified. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 30 someone damaged her vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
It was reported at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 30 a cell phone was stolen. Officer Burnes.
At 6:38 p.m. Jan. 30 two male inmates were reportedly involved in an altercation at the West Plains jail. One of the parties had minor visible injuries but declined treatment and refused to cooperate with an investigation. A report will be forwarded to city prosecutors for review. Detective Kyle Parrish.
A woman reported at 8:12 p.m. Jan. 30 several items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Cass Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 30 to a home on Missouri Avenue regarding a verbal altercation between a mother and daughter. Neither woman had visible injuries and neither alleged an assault. No charges pending. Detective Parrish.
Officers responded at 11:58 a.m. Jan. 31 to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding a crystal substance believed to be controlled that had been recovered from a woman at the location. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 31 to a home on Utah Street regarding a physical altercation. The involved parties had separated when officers arrived and one individual reportedly was spat on, head-butted and struck in the groin. The alleged victim refused medical treatment and declined to press charges. A suspect with outstanding West Plains warrants was arrested at the scene. Cpl. Powell.
It was reported at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 31 a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle while it was parked on West Broadway. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 his medication was stolen. No charges sought. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 31 to a home on Amy Street regarding a suicidal man who had a knife. The man reportedly refused to surrender the knife and a Taser was deployed in order to subdue him. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to OMC for treatment. No charges. Detective Parrish.
Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 31 to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding trespassing. A woman at the location had been told to leave but didn’t. She was allowed to gather her belongings. No charges at this time. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 31 he was dispatched to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding three people who were being assaulted. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 12:56 a.m. Feb. 1 a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street, resulting in the seizure of suspected narcotics. Charges are pending drug lab results. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer Wichowski reported at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 1 he responded to a home on North Howell Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A report was taken for documentation only and no crime was reported.
At 5 p.m. Feb. 1 officers investigated a report of property damage at a location on County Road 6070. Evidence was collected and a report filed. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 1 to a location on Newton Street regarding three people who had reportedly been knocking on doors asking for money to buy narcotics. The suspects were found in a home nearby and one was allegedly in possession of marijuana and released on a summons. Officer Justin Brown.
It was reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 1 there was an assault and a theft at a home on Cherry Street. The suspect is known to the victim. The investigation continues. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 7:48 p.m. Feb. 1 officers were dispatched to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding threats. The victim reported another person threatened to assault them. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 7:53 p.m. Feb. 1 officers responded to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding someone who reported they several items were stolen from them. Officer Burnes.
Officer Whitsell reported at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 2 there was an attempted burglary at Silvey’s Storage.
It was reported at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 a woman was in Ramey supermarket on Jan. 30 and left with $72.63 worth of merchandise without paying for it. The suspect was identified and a report forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
An employee of Ramey supermarket reported at 7:02 a.m. Feb. 2 a man altered the amount of money to be issued on a receipt from the coin counting machine in order to get more money back than he should have. The same complaint was made regarding a female suspect. A copy of the report regarding both instances was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officer Bradshaw reported he was dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2 to a location on Thayer Avenue regarding property damage. The case was forwarded to detectives.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:33 p.m. Feb. 2 he noticed an open door at a home on Worel Street. The home was searched and found to be empty.
A woman reported at 11:24 p.m. Feb. 2 she had been held against her will at a home and assaulted. The case was investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. Cpl. Stephens.
