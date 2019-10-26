ARRESTS
Jeremy Paul Blagg, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Oct. 7 on a charge of second-degree burglary. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Brandon Scott Kuhlman, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 7 on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle. Officer Wichowski.
Austin James Reed, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Oct. 7 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Amber Brooke Williams, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 7 on charges of failure to appear on charges of improper lighting, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility for a motor vehicle and driving while suspended. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Jeremy Charles Cone, 34, Alton, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Oct. 7 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Detective Jeremy Pounders.
Shelby Rae Heim, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Oct. 8 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Tabitha Jo Taylor, 48, Alton, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 9 on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card/device. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Dustin Levi Walker, 38, West Plains, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 10 on charges of failure to appear or comply with charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while suspended. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Benjamin John Foster, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Oct. 10 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. Officer Conner Burnes.
Levi Bodie Thornsberry, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 11 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
John Irvin Jenkins, Peace Valley, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 6 on Thornburgh Street on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wes Stuart.
Brandon Scott Kuhlman, West Plains, was ticketed at 6 a.m. Oct. 7 on Renfrow Avenue on a charge of stealing. Officer Bradshaw.
Tiffany Dawn Dusenberry, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:37 a.m. Oct. 8 at the West Plains Public Library on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Rayma Denise Philpott, Hartville, was ticketed at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 8 on Main Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
William T.C. Batterton, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:26 a.m. Oct. 8 at People’s Park on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Joseph Edward Garza, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 9 on Siloam Springs Road on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Nate Bean.
Ashton Derek Rader, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:46 a.m. Oct. 9 on Country Club Drive on charges of failure to wear a helmet, failure to obey a stop signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operation of a motorcycle by an unauthorized person, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle and improper lighting. Officer Bean.
Geraldine Nicole Agers, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:50 a.m. Oct. 9 on Broadway on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Wesley James Floyd Hanger, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on South Hill Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Ellison.
Brittany Nicole Bennett, Caulfield, was ticketed at 3:42 p.m. Oct. 9 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a motor vehicle. Officer Burnes.
