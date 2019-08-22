ARRESTS
John Ray Roberts, 45, Caulfield, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Monday in West Plains on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and released on $1,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 44, Thayer, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Monday on Locust Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $2,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Eva Mae Kollar, 43, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday on DD Highway on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. She is held on $500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Justin Lee Foster, 36, County Road 7110, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Monday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a traffic charge. He is held on $267.50 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Kimberly Kaye Green, 43, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday at the Willow Springs Police Department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on $2,500 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
David Christopher Watts, 27, Memphis, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s office on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $4,500 bail. Deputy Tatum Whitsell.
TICKETS
Dawn Lee Smith, 43, Springfield, was ticketed at 4:08 p.m. Friday on south U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Logan David Conyers, 18, Caulfield, was ticketed at 9:11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Robert Vogel, 25, Pottersville, was ticketed at 10:21 a.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
INCIDENTS
Nathaniel Thomas Geise, 29, County Road 6970, reported at 8:33 p.m. Aug. 12 an order of protection had been violated. Charges pending. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Deputy Logan Wake reported at 11:18 a.m. Saturday a report was taken regarding possible child molestation and child endangerment. The incident was reported to the Division of Children’s Services.
Deputy Bruno reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday he responded to the Rest Inn Motel on south U.S. 63 in reference to a domestic disturbance. No charges at this time.
Matthew Donald Freeman, 32, Shuttee Street, reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday there had been property damage. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
Margaret Ogden, 23, County Road 2010, reported at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday items belonging to her had been removed from an apartment without an eviction process, and that some of the items are now missing, including two DVD players, a box containing family photos, a tote containing toys, a Thomas the Train and two ATV ride-on toys, a jumbo bowling set, jewelry, a green and black children’s bike, a Green Life ceramic cookware set, Pyrex baking dishes, dinnerware and a truck key and keyring. The items are valued at $750 total. Deputy Caldwell.
