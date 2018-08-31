ARREST
Brian Dewayne Lawrence, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a peace officer, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, second-degree burglary and stealing a firearm. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Brittany Leanna Bare, Salem, was ticketed at 5:57 a.m. Aug. 20 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Russo.
Roxanne M. Brooks, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 8:55 a.m. Aug. 20 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Jones.
Amy D. Stephenson, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 20 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jeremy Fowler.
Doyle Eugene Wallace, Lamar, was ticketed at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 21 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Renato Garcia Segoviano, East Prairie, was ticketed at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 21 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Tinsley.
Amber Brooke Williams, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:42 p.m. Aug. 21 on Curry Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer John Murrell.
Brenda Sue McClary, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 22 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for s vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Ivie Powell.
Russell Paul Melvin, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:57 a.m. Aug. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Russo.
Jason G. Duke, Lakeview, was ticketed at 6:02 a.m. Aug. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Bradshaw.
Brandon L. Stokes, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 23 on First Street on a charge of failure to obey the lawful orders of a peace officer. Officer Jones.
Jeremy Joel Arvidson, West Plains, Was ticketed at 8:28 a.m. Aug. 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Brandon Romans.
Tiffany Nichole Shannon, Pomona, was ticketed at 4:39 p.m. Aug. 24 on Jackie Garrett Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Travis Howell.
Michael L. Maloy, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 25 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
John Thomas Loper, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:34 a.m. Aug. 25 on Utah Street on a charge of improper lighting. Officer Russo.
Andrew Brandt Clay, Gainesville, was ticketed at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 25 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Russo.
Stacy Lou Hugg, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 25 on Main Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Tinsley.
Harley Junior Deckard, Alton, was ticketed at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 25 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Tinsley.
Donna F. Smith, Gainesville, Preacher Roe Boulevard, was ticketed at 2:35 p.m. Aug. 25 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Tinsley.
Tyler Caine Newcomb, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 25 on Gibson Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Fowler.
Lucus William Roberts, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 25 on Broadway on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a peace officer and resisting arrest. Officer Brandon Stephens.
Nicholas Blake Moore, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:18 p.m. Aug. 25 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Bradshaw.
Payton Neale Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and improper lighting. Officer Russo.
Logan Ray Black, Moody, was ticketed at 1:13 a.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Ronald A. Dean, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:42 p.m. Sunday on Independence Drive on charges of loitering and failure to obey the lawful orders of a peace officer. Officer Powell.
James Dean Crowell, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stephens.
Amanda R. Sanders, Paragould, Atk., was ticketed at 6:26 p.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to keep right. Officer Tinsley.
INCIDENTS
Officer Joe Neuschwander reported at 1:22 p.m. Aug. 16 the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the promotion of child pornography. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers were dispatched at 6:12 a.m. Aug. 20 to the Ridge Crest Motel in reference to stealing. A woman reported a man stole cash and coins from her room. A report was forwarded to detectives. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 8:01 a.m. Aug. 20 a man she has an order of protection against came to her workplace. A report was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 20 a woman stole $40 from his home Aug. 17. Charges are pending. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 20 someone used her debit card fraudulently. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 9:59 p.m. Aug. 20 to a home on West Olden Street in reference to a woman who reportedly attempted to harm herself. She was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for evaluation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
A bicycle was reported found at 7:22 a.m. Aug. 21 at the intersection of First Street and St. Louis Street. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Powell.
A West Vue nursing home employee reported at 10:14 a.m. Aug. 21 someone stole medication. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officer Powell reported at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 21 he responded to a home on Burke Avenue in reference to a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. On arrival it was determined the child was deceased and detectives and the Howell County Coroner responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 21 to the 500 block of Pierce Street in reference to a man standing in the road in front of traffic. The man made statements to officers about harming a caregiver and was taken to OMC for evaluation. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 6:23 p.m. Aug. 21 to OMC in reference to a patient who had attacked staff members. It was discovered a man assaulted four staff members by biting them or spitting on them. The subject was placed on a hold pending formal charges. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 22 she was the victim of identity theft and her bank account had been used several times between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
Officers responded at 6:19 p.m. Aug. 22 to a home on Pierce Street in reference to a man who threatened to harm a caregiver. The subject was transported to OMC for evaluation. Officer Murrell.
Officer Tracy Morris reported at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 a re-inspection had been done on a nuisance property on Joe Jones Boulevard and it was found to still be non-compliant. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
A bicycle was reported found at 1:11 p.m. Aug. 23 in the area of North Howell. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Powell.
Officer Kevin White reported at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 23 a man handed him a wallet he said he found Aug. 19. The owner was contacted.
Two women were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 23 at a home on Jackson Street. One woman had visible injuries and was transported to OMC for treatment. Both parties wished to pursue charges. Officer Kyle Parrish.
