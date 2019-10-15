TICKETS
Chad L. Green, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 6 on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Dylan Farrell was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Drive and ticketed on charges of driving under the influence (drug intoxication) and failure to drive within a single lane. Officer Paden Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:23 a.m. Oct. 3 a recruiter had called requesting records for a subject.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Oct. 3 a woman had called to report an RV was parked on the corner of Third Street and North Ferguson causing a traffic hazard, and stated she had almost been in an accident at the location this morning.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 a call had been received from the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office regarding information on a case.
It was reported at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 3 there had been a call from an alarm company regarding an alarm that was going off at West Plains Bank and Trust Company. An officer was dispatched to the scene and it was discovered a code number had been entered incorrectly and the scene was cleared.
It was reported at 6:53 a.m. Oct. 4 an alarm was going off at Tractor Supply. An officer arrived on scene to speak with the key holder, who stated the alarm was going off when he got there. It was reported he had been inside and no one was there, and was advised by the officer to check points of entry for any signs of disturbance and call the department if anything had been disturbed.
It was reported at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 4 a woman had called regarding the payment of a ticket.
It was reported at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 4 there had been a call from the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a lab report.
It was reported at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 4 a woman had called regarding fines owed by herself and her son.
It was reported at 11:27 a.m. Oct. 4 a man called to speak with the court clerk.
It was reported at 6:18 p.m. Oct. 4 there had been a break-in at a home on Corn Avenue. An officer arrived to investigate and a report was taken.
It was reported at 7:17 p.m. Oct. 4 there was a dog barking continuously in the area of the Willow Winds trailer park. Officers arrived and spoke to a person that said the neighbors took the dog inside and it was no longer causing a problem.
It was reported at 1:06 a.m. Oct. 5 officers were asked to respond to a home on Fourth Street in reference to a disturbance. The homeowner reported she believed someone was in her back yard. The area was searched but no one was found in the yard or the immediate area.
At 4:39 a.m. Oct. 5 two vehicles were towed from the area of Harris Street and Main Street in preparation for the Bear Festival.
It was reported at 12:37 a.m. Oct. 6 some individuals had been knocking on a door on Park Street. Two subjects were found and told the officer they were lost and lived on Park Street. It was noted both of them were very intoxicated. The officer told them where they lived and walked them to their home.
It was reported at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 6 there was an unresponsive female at a home on Ash Street. Officers responded and stayed at the home until medical personnel arrived and the subject was stabilized.
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 6 officers had been asked to respond to Comfort Inn in reference to a man that was smoking inside the building in a nonsmoking area. The man was told to leave and did so without incident.
It was reported at midnight Oct. 7 a woman had called wanting to speak to the court clerk.
It was reported at 1 a.m. Oct. 7 a man had called wanting to know the number for Tractor Supply.
It was reported at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 a man had called wanting to pay a ticket.
It was reported at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 7 a man called wanting to know where the ambulance had taken his father for treatment.
It was reported at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 7 a woman had celled wanting the phone number for the animal shelter in West Plains.
It was reported at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 7 a man had called to let the department know he was going to be burning some yard debris.
It was reported at 10:43 a.m. Oct. 7 a woman had called wanting to pay her fine.
It was reported at 11:26 a.m. Oct. 7 a woman had come to the police department to get a copy of a police report.
It was reported at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 7 a man was seen pushing a wheelchair down U.S. 60 at the south junction.
It was reported at 1:44 p.m. Oct. 7 a man came to the police department to pay a ticket.
It was reported at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 7 a woman had called wanting an accident report.
It was reported at 2:36 p.m. Oct. 7 a woman had called wanting to know who the prosecuting attorney was for Willow Springs.
It was reported at 5:17 p.m. Oct. 7 a blue SUV was parked at G&W headquarters. It was gone when officers arrived.
It was reported at 5:26 p.m. Oct. 7 a man in a pickup truck was watching girls at the new gymnasium. Officers discovered it was a parent waiting to pick up his daughter.
It was reported at 11:24 p.m. Oct. 7 there had been an accident involving a motorcycle and a deer. The driver was transported to Ozarks Medical Center with severe injuries and an accident report was generated.
It was reported at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 8 a burglary had been reported at the middle school. A report was taken.
It was reported at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 8 a man had called wanting to speak with Chief Bryan Hogan about a stolen four wheeler that had been put on his property by someone else.
It was reported at 9:42 a.m. Oct. 8 there was a girl in the McDonald’s parking lot running around beating on people’s car windows and begging for money, and that the girl had been asked to leave the property before.
It was reported at 6:47 p.m. Oct. 8 a woman had reported her vehicle license plate was missing. The plate has been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.
It was reported at 9:03 p.m. Oct. 8 there had been a request for a well-being check at a home on South Center Street. The subject stated she was sleeping and was fine.
It was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday there had been a request for a well-being check on a woman living at the 76 Apartments. Officers responded to the location but were unable to get anyone to come to the door.
It was reported at 6:49 a.m. Thursday there had been a 911 call regarding identity theft. A woman was contacted and advised to check her account history and not give her personal information over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.