CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 11 a woman came to police department to fill out a supplemental report on an incident that occurred the day before. The woman filled out the statement and it was added to the initial report.
On March 11 a man contacted the police department to check on the status of a report he filed earlier in the day. The reporting officer advised the man he was unaware of any new information regarding the case.
On March 11 a man came into the police department to ask directions to the license office. The reporting officer gave the man directions.
On March 11 a man and woman came into the police department to report a theft from their bank account. The couple filed a complaint form on the incident and a report was filed.
On March 11 an officer was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at Simmons Bank. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven away.
On March 11 a man contacted the police department requesting information on a crash his mother was involved in. The details were given. The man stated concerns about his mother being able to drive.
On March 11 an officer was contacted by an individual asking if his wallet had been turned into the police department. No wallet matching that description had been turned over to the department.
On March 11 two men came to the police department to ask where a traffic ticket can be paid. The men were referred to city hall to handle the matter.
On March 11 an officer was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot to check on a child standing near the intersection with her family. The officer reported the child appeared to be taken care of and no further action was needed.
On March 12 an officer was dispatched to the police department to speak with a man about stolen items possibly being located in Mtn. View. It was reported that the information was given and the Willow Springs Police Department would be contacted in regards to the item.
On March 13 an officer was contacted by a woman requesting information on an accident worked by the police department. The information was given as requested.
On March 13 a woman came into the police department requesting a copy of custody paperwork. It was reported that the paperwork could not be located and the woman was advised.
On March 13 it was reported a caller stated a neighbor’s dog ran his cat up a tree.
On March 13 it was reported that an alarm company called the pharmacy in Walmart to report its alarm was going off.
On March 13 officers were dispatched to a residence on E. James Street for a 911 hang up call. The caller said someone was cooking drugs and there were other problems. On arrival, officers reported, the callers were gone and the homeowner said he had a couple people staying with him and they had been heavily drinking.
On March 13 an officer was dispatched to south Highway 17 to search for two teenagers reportedly walking in the middle of the highway. The officer reported that the area was checked and no one was seen walking in or around on the highway.
On March 14 it was reported that a caller said people were fighting out near Fourth Street and the caller could hear a woman calling for help.
On March 14 a woman came to the police department to ask about a person being a payee for her social security. She was advised that those questions would need to be asked to either her attorney or the Social Security Office.
On March 14 an officer was dispatched to the Signal gas station for a woman who was allegedly driving while intoxicated. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and after a short investigation the driver was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol and was released without charges.
On March 14 an officer was contacted by Mercy Hospital security stating there was an unruly patient and he was letting the department know that he may call again requesting assistance.
On March 14 an officer was dispatched to West Plains Bank for an ATM alarm. The ATM did not appear to be tampered with and no one was near it upon the officer’s arrival.
On March 15 an officer was dispatched to Delp Road. A caller told the officer they couldn’t get out of the house. Prior to the officer’s arrival the caller reported they were able to get out.
On March 15 an officer was contacted by the owner of Malone’s Motel to remove a couple of individuals. The officer arrived and told the individuals to pack up and leave. The individuals said they would. The officer told the woman working at the motel to call back if the individuals did not leave.
On March 15 an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Elm and W Highway. No injuries were reported and an accident report was made.
On March 15 an officer was dispatched to the police department to speak with a man and woman about child custody issues. The questions were answered and the man and woman were advised to speak with a lawyer about custody concerns.
On March 15 an officer was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot for a vehicle fire. The fire department responded. The vehicle was smoking but was salvageable. No injuries or damages to other property were reported.
On March 15 an officer was dispatched to the Signal gas station for vehicle speeding through the parking lot. The arriving officer could not find the vehicle.
On March 15 an officer was informed by dispatch that an officer was looking for a man. The officer attempted to contact the caller but was unable to get an answer.
