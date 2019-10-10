ARREST
Kevin Lewis, 35, was arrested Friday on charges of resisting arrest and habitual driving while intoxicated. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
TICKET
Cherokee Lynn Hood, 19, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of speeding.
INCIDENTS
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported Sept. 30 he was dispatched to the Apple Market in reference to a dog that was locked in a vehicle and looked overheated. When Wilbanks arrived the vehicle windows were down and the owner was loading groceries into the vehicle.
It was reported Sept. 30 there was a reckless driver on U.S. 60, and the vehicle had almost struck the caller. The vehicle was unable to be located. Officer Wilbanks.
It was reported Sept. 30 a baggie containing what appeared to be methamphetamine was found on a sidewalk. The reporting party stated security footage would be reviewed to try and determine who dropped it. Officer Wilbanks.
Officer Wilbanks reported Oct. 1 he was dispatched to a home on East Third Street in reference to a report a dog had broken its chain and was running loose. While the officer was speaking to the dog’s owners it returned and the animal was placed on a heavier chain.
Officer Wilbanks reported Oct. 1 he responded to a home on Belmont Street in reference to a disturbance. The homeowner advised a man she had been allowing to stay there had come home drunk, had been acting very strange and refused to leave when she told him to. After speaking to the subject, it was determined he had an active warrant and was taken into custody.
A woman called the police department Saturday to ask how to get a vehicle out of impound. She was provided information to contact the tow company. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers responded Saturday to a home a West Second Street in reference to trespassing. It was determined the subject was not trespassing but there had been a violation of a lease agreement, and the property owner wanted the renter removed. The landlord was advised of the correct procedure for eviction. Officer Wilbanks.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 10:01 p.m. Saturday someone was trespassing at a property on East Sixth Street.
It was reported at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday someone had failed to pay for fuel at Signal convenience store.
