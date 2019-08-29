ARRESTS
Danny A. Lewis, 42, Curry Street, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance and released on $20,000 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Amanda Leigh Brown, 28, Morrisville, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Greene County Jail on charges of failure to appear on charges of nonsupport. She is held on $250 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Jamie Lynn Alford, 32, Caldwell Street, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Gary Allen Burk, 36, Sixth Street, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Monday at the courthouse on a charge of second-degree child molestation and released on $25,000 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Cali Rebekah Spilman, 26, Monett, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Reid.
Eric Dewayne Vandiver, 32, Linda Drive, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas County Jail on a charge of second-degree burglary. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Mark Allen Barger, 29, Longmont, Colo., was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
TICKETS
Leslie Owen Collins, 45, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:55 p.m. Monday on County Road 8800 on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle.
Billy Clark Whittenburg, 58, Couch, was ticketed at 3:53 p.m. Monday on south U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday she had been scammed out of $500 by a company claiming to be the United Nations Democracy Fund. Deputy Logan Wake.
Ashlie Faye Bridgett, 22, Pomona, reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday her child’s father had refused to return a high chair valued at $80.
