ARRESTS
Farrell Gene Umboltz, 28, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed Dec. 29 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and West Fifth Street on a charge of possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Phillip Ward DiMarco, 23, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Dec. 29 on Sixth Street on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying or possessing another person’s vehicle plates and failure to register vehicle. Officer Gordon.
Wesley Jon Collins, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed Dec. 29 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and West Fifth Street on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Gordon.
Myron Wayne Messex, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed Dec. 29 at the intersection of U.S. 60 and West Fifth Street on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Gordon.
Starlene Latasha Vanalst, 23, West Plains, was arrested and ticketed Jan. 1 on U.S. 60 on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Gordon.
Dustin Levi Collins, 29, Springfield, was arrested and ticketed Jan. 1 on U.S. 60 on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Gordon.
Andrew Miller, 19, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on U.S. 60 on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle and driving with a permit or license issued to another person. Officer Lisa Noble.
INCIDENTS
Thefts of leased or rented property were reported at 6:01 and 7:36 a.m. Dec. 31 at a business on U.S. 60.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Dec. 28 a woman called to request an officer to speak with her son. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the child and a juvenile officer. The parent was advised to take her son to the hospital.
It was reported Dec. 28 a man called asking if there were any leads on a gun that was stolen out of his truck. an officer tried to call back, but didn’t get an answer and left a voicemail.
It was reported Dec. 28 an officer was dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 60 and Elm Street for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
A two-person domestic dispute was reported Dec. 30 at the Signal gas station. An officer responded to the scene and spoke with both parties involved and found they were both intoxicated. The officer didn’t see any signs of fighting and both were uncooperative. The officer cleared the scene.
It was reported Sunday a woman called to report she caught a skunk in a live trap at her house and wanted it removed. The Missouri Department of Conservation was called to remove the animal.
It was reported Sunday an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel for possible drug activity. No controlled substances were located.
It was reported Sunday an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel for a woman beating on doors and screaming in the parking lot. The officer spoke to the woman and gave her a verbal warning to stop being disruptive.
It was reported Sunday an officer received a call to check on a dog at a home on Second Street. The dog had already been checked and was receiving adequate care.
It was reported Sunday an officer was contacted by the West Plains Police Department to help locate the parents of a child in their custody. The parents were not living at the address given.
It was reported Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol called to confirm a warrant. The person did have an active warrant from the police department.
