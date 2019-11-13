ARRESTS
Aaron Porter Cauble, 34, Koshkonong, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Nov. 6 on south U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. He is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 36, Caulfield, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at the West Plains Motel on charges of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing materials used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as West Plains municipal charges. She is held on $8,700 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Charles Eugene Forster, 44, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of failure to abide by a court order on a conviction of driving while intoxicated, prior offender. He is held without bail. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Elizabeth Dawn Walters-Peterson, 21, Lanton Road, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on charges of second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a weapon and a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Ashley Nichole Osgood, 34, County Road 9890, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Friday in Pomona on a charge of failure to appear on a Willow Springs charge of stealing motor fuel and released on $50.50 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Jacob Gregory Stiver, 32, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Friday in Mtn. View on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree domestic assault and is held without bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Austin Lee Cook, 25, County Road 6470, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a Texas County warrant. He is held on $127 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Austin Leath Velarde, 23, Pomona, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday at Glenwood School on Greene County charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, making a false report, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $1,500 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Stephen Lee Shoup, 21, Birch Tree, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 on Mtn. View and Willow Springs charges of failure to appear. He was released on $2,135 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Kelisha Denise Evans, 38, County Road 8270, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Thompson.
Mercury Cam Miller, 25, Lanton Road, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Woodland Avenue on a charge of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to wear a seat belt. He was released on $500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
William Christopher Wiese, 31, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Saturday on Pine Street on charges of failure to appear on charges of nonsupport and West Plains municipal charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and possession of counterfeit controlled substances. He was released on $509.50 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Melissa Marie Smith, 47, County Road 6790, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Saturday on Highway 142 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Bruno.
Terry Lee Walker, 33, Granby, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 on Newton County charges of failure to appear or comply on convictions of possession of marijuana, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail or correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $6,250 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Amanda Louise Ward, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to comply on a conviction of first-degree trespassing and is held without bail. Deputy Sortman.
Samuel Lee Pyatt, 44, Pottersville, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Saturday on Private Road 1260 on a Lawrence County charge of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license, driving while intoxicated and failure to wear a seat belt. He is held without bail. Deputy Sortman.
Shane Leslie Collins, 33, Pomona, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Dalton Steven Wilson, 20, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Sunday on N Highway on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of disorderly conduct and released on $349.50 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Sara Samantha Jane Harris, 36, County Road 7790, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Sunday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on an Ozark County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and released on $700 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Jaquan R. Hancock, 24, Memphis, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on charges of forgery. He is held on $4,500 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
INCIDENTS
A Pomona woman reported at 7:18 a.m. Friday her juvenile son had not been home since Wednesday and she was not been able to reach him by phone. The boy has been reported as a missing person, persistent runaway. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Russell Kargel, 46, Mtn. View, reported at 7:33 a.m. Friday a gold 2003 Ford Windstar van, valued at $3,000, had been stolen during the night. Deputy Caldwell.
Ron Lynn Norris, 63, K Highway, reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday someone stole his checkbook and forged his name on several checks. The case is under investigation. Deputy Sortman.
Joe Roger Newman, County Road 6300, reported at noon Sunday that 13 head of cattle, mostly Angus, were missing from his property. The cattle are valued at $15,450. Deputy Webb.
Taylor Evan Smith, 22, North Harris Street, reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday he had been assaulted by his girlfriend’s father at a home on County Road 8030. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Webb.
