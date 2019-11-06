CRIMINAL
Oct. 21
Tabitha L. Nich, Winona, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Martin H. Romberg, Mtn. View, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Billy L. Arnold, Birch Tree, driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor. $204.50 fine.
William Rutledge, Birch Tree, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Oct. 22
Ryan E. Parks, Ellington, taking nongame fish by gig during closed season, misdemeanor. $56 fine.
Ryan E. Parks, Ellington, wildlife permit violation, misdemeanor. $56 fine.
Rober Lynn Halfacre, West Plains, refusing to submit fishing or hunting permits to an agent of the department, misdemeanor.
Oct. 25
Kulop Singh Lubana, Birch Tree, first degree sexual abuse, felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.