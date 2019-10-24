ARRESTS
Michaela Diane Hoffrichter, 20, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15 on County Road 3020 on a charge of second-degree burglary and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 45, Thayer, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Oct. 15 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, held on $7,500 bail and sentenced to three years probation. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Anthony Eugene Sizemore, 59, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Oct. 16 at the probation and parole office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. He is held without bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Steven Craig Blink, 42, Winona, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 16 on County Road 2360 on a Shannon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. He was held on $235 bail and released to Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Stephen Lee Seeley, 40, Pomona, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Oct. 16 at the police department on a charge of second-degree burglary and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Cleon Douglas White, 57, Walker Street, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Oct. 16 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of second-degree assault and released on $10,000 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Luke Henry Neal, 39, County Road 8270, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 16 on Thornburg Street on charges of probation violation on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance, failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and is held on $20,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Daylon William Sloniker, 19, Second Street, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. Oct. 17 on Jackson Street on a Cole County charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check and released on $200 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Barry Joseph Rando, 38, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Willow Springs on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on $3,000 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Cyon Torre Patterson, 37, Dora, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Friday on Wayhaven Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held on $15,000 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Amanda Renee Wallace, 34, Seventh Street, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a Webster County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and released on $129 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Sabrina Mae Denker, 29, Utah Street, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Friday at the Super 8 Motel on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more and released on $2,500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Nathan Chadwick Graves, 30, Jackson Street, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Friday at his home on a Greene County charge of non-support. He was held on $800 bail and released to Greene County. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Frankie Dewayne Cooper, 43, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear, held on $1,450 bail and released on his own recognizance. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Zachary Stone Kincade, 21, AB Highway, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a Mtn. View city charge of failure to appear and released on $150 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Everett William Lamplugh, 34, Worcester Street, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He is held on $15,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Elizabeth Ann Rost, 41, Harlin Drive, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. She was held on $7,500 bail and released on a court order to continue probation. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Brandon Raymond Willard, 24, Sixth Street, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and released on $500 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Ryan Charles Rhoads, 20, Broadway, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Avenue on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of receiving stolen property. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Desiree Brittany Ledbetter, 26, County Road 6540, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on North College Street on a Taney County charge of failure to appear on a charge of property damage. She was held without bail and released to Taney County. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Michele Lynne Forney, 32, North U.S. 63, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday at the court house and is held on $21,500 bail. Deputy Crownover.
Melton Newton Spencer, 45, Birch Tree, was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to appear on a Douglas County charge of operating a motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to it and released on $100 bail.
