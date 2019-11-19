INCIDENTS
Officer Paden Turnbull reported at 2:09 a.m. Oct. 26 he initiated a traffic stop on west U.S. 60 and issued tickets on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Officer Travis Weaver reported at 5:03 a.m. Oct. 26 he conducted a consent search of a rental vehicle on U.S. 60/63, and $130,000 was seized from two subjects who were traveling from Kentucky to California. The money was later released due to lack of evidence of criminal activity.
It was reported at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 a suspicious van was driving up and down Holloway Drive. The van was located and stopped and the driver said they were lost. The officer gave the driver directions.
At 5:31 p.m. Oct. 26 it was reported there was a phone off the hook at Show Me Power. An officer responded to the location and hung up the phone.
It was reported at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 26 a man and woman were knocking on doors requesting assistance for the woman, who was pregnant. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.
At 11:25 a.m. Oct. 27 officers were asked to contact a woman at Snappy Mart who reported she left her car there the night before and the tires were slashed.
It was reported at 8:59 p.m. Oct. 27 officers were dispatched to a home on South Center Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 a woman had stated a stray cat had come into her home through a pet door and attacked her, causing an injury. She added the pet door is always unlocked for her cats to come and go, and the stray had come into her house to eat food before but had not been aggressive. The woman was advised to call police if the cat were to return acting in a harmful manner.
It was reported at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 28 a man in a green shirt and shorts was causing a disturbance. Officers were unable to locate the man.
It was reported at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 29 a man was sending threatening texts to another man. The reporting party was advised to come to the police station later that morning to fill out a report and provide copies of the texts.
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 29 a black and white pit bull mix was running around a neighborhood bothering other dogs. Officers were unable to locate the animal.
At 4:46 a.m. Oct. 29 it was reported a man at Love’s Truck Stop wouldn’t leave when asked. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 a dealer’s tag that was suspected of being stolen from Morlan Shell Ford in West Plains was seen on a car. No plates were reported stolen through the West Plains Police Department and dealership officials said they did not know if the plate was stolen or not.
It was reported at 7:20 a.m. Nov. 7 officers responded to Snappy Mart in reference to a gas drive-off.
It was reported at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 8 an officer assisted a man in changing his tire at Love’s Truck Stop.
It was reported at 1:49 a.m. Nov. 8 two women were having a dispute while intoxicated. When the officer arrived he spoke to one of the involved parties, but the other woman refused to answer her door. The woman who spoke with the officer was given a ride home.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 officers assisted Division of Family Services with a home visit.
It was reported at 12:59 p.m. Nov. 9 a suspicious man and woman were hiding near the walking trail at Booster Field.
At 9:15 p.m. Nov. 9 it was reported there was an incident of harassment at Willow Winds trailer park. A report was taken.
It was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sunday there was an alarm at Jasper Engines Zone 5. Officers were dispatched and the doors were checked. No vehicles seen in the parking lot.
It was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday there was a two-vehicle accident at Dollar General.
It was reported at 4:45 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Park Street. The involved parties were informed they would be issued citations if officers were called back.
It was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a home on Walnut Street in reference to a man lighting things on fire.
At 8:38 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Walnut Street, where a pile of leaves was set on fire. The fire was extinguished and the subject was advised not to burn anything.
It was reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday that the West Plains Police Department had received a call from someone stating his staff would not allow him to call his relatives. When officers arrived it was discovered a client with assisted living staff was allowed to make several phone calls, then became upset when staff members made him stop. It was learned the person also made calls to 911 and the highway patrol that day to complain he was not being allowed to use the phone.
It was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday there was a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 60/63.
It was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday an officer stopped to offer assistance to the occupants of a car on the shoulder of U.S. 60 that had its emergency blinkers flashing. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied.
It was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday there was an Akita running loose at Tractor Supply. When officers arrived the animal was caught.
It was reported at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday there was a call regarding a black and white dog running loose. Officers were unable to find the dog.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday a large black and white dog was seen lying near a garage, not moving. When officers arrived the animal was not located.
