Sept. 22
CRIMINAL
Rolin Lee Rutledge, Louisville, Ill., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanors.
Riley Sloan Partin, Louisville, Ill., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanors.
Erin Lewis Lancaster, Seymour, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanors.
Brianne Lee Akins, Seymour, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Tyler Jacob McIntosh, Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Ashley Jean King, Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Ian Nevar Celania, Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Daniel Joesph Huffman Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Michelle Renea Williams, Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
Damian Marc Boyd, Ottumwa, Iowa, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams, misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.