ARRESTS
Derrick T. Zitter, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Feb. 3 at the intersection of East First Street and North Ash Street on charges of failure to register motor vehicle, displaying or possessing plates owned by another, failure to wear seat belt and driving while revoked or suspended, and four active outstanding warrants. Officer Lisa Noble.
Steven Glen Bradshaw, 29, Birch Tree, was arrested and ticketed Thursday at the intersection of Washington Street and South Jackson Street on charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to show proof of insurance and failure to register motor vehicle. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Eric Allen Brooks, 33, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on U.S. 60 on charges of failure to drive on the right side of road, operating a vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 to 10 mph. Officer Gordon.
TICKETS
Brian A. Stephens, 34, Mtn. View, was ticketed Feb. 1 on charges of failure to a obey stop sign and driving while revoked or suspended.
Jerrica R. Finley, 30, Mtn. View, was ticketed Feb. 3 on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
Amanda K. Meshberger, 39, Mtn. View, was ticketed Thursday on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance.
Jason Dean Ellingsworth, 42, Aurora, was ticketed Friday on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph.
Suzanne Marie Lyons, 70, Success, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph.
INCIDENTS
A hit and run accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Feb 3 at Mercy St. Francis Hospital.
An officer received a report of a stolen gun at 8:34 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot.
