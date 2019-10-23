CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 5:41 a.m. Oct. 14 officers were dispatched to a location on East Third Street in reference to property damage. It was discovered a vehicle had been damaged and a door had been kicked in.
It was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday there had been an incident of stealing $750 or more at a location on East Third Street.
It was reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday there had been a peace disturbance at a location on Wilford Street. A report was made and a ticket issued.
Officer Travis Wilbanks was dispatched Saturday to a home on Delp Road in reference to an animal complaint. The reporting party asked the officer to speak to a neighbor whose dogs kept showing up on his property. The owner said they thought the animals stayed in her yard and never left, but was asked to either chain them up or build an enclosure large enough to keep them in when they were outside.
On Saturday, Officer Wilbanks was dispatched to a home on Faulk Street in reference to a noise complaint. The reporting party stated her neighbor’s music was turned up too loud, and when Wilbanks entered the home noticed the bass in the music rattled the structure. The neighbor reportedly turned down the music after the officer explained the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.