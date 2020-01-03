ARRESTS
Lakane Eugene Jones, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Dec. 27 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering. Officer Brad Jones.
Rocky Joseph Hayes, 27, Jefferson City, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and a lighting violation. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
TICKETS
Kay Marie Widmer, Springfield, was ticketed at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 23 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Caroline Jo Adams, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 23 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Sheri Ann Felton, West Plains, was ticketed at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 on College Street on a charge of stealing. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Margaret Ann Murray, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 24 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Sisney.
Courtney F. Reese, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:34 a.m. Dec. 25 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:17 a.m. Dec. 25 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
McKenna Shae Chowning, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:02 a.m. Dec. 26 on Howell Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Conner Burnes.
Angel Jodee Williams, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 26 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Elizabeth E. Baker, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 27 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Sisney.
Jeremiah Thomas Klemish, Springfield, was ticketed at 12:24 p.m. Dec. 27 on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer John Murrell.
Michaela Ann Kellough, Wright, Ky., was ticketed at 11:35 p.m. Dec, 27 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Matthew Ray Coldiron, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Worley Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Stephens.
Justin Lloyd Gregory, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Garner Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances and failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Stephens.
Ryan Dale Pettit, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:33 a.m. Saturday on Myrtle Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate, driving while revoked/suspended and a lighting violation. Cpl. Stephens.
Wesley J.F. Hanger, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:49 a.m. Sunday on Grace Avenue on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Trevor Alan Hackworth, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:06 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Donald Plante, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Independence Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Wes Stuart.
Christopher Scott Faulhaber, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:38 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
INCIDENTS
Officer Stuart reported at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 3 an insurance card on a canceled policy was provided during a crash investigation. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to city prosecutors on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility in a motor vehicle accident.
At 11:47 a.m. Dec. 9 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department asked for assistance from the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force in conducting a digital forensics examination on a laptop as part of an ongoing investigation. A forensic preview was conducted on the device which provided information supporting the investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Stuart was dispatched at 5:31 a.m. Dec. 23 to a location on Bartley Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call and a possible domestic disturbance, based off of background noise heard during the call. A complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Kevin White reported at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 23 he was dispatched to Cash Saver on Kentucky Avenue in reference to a woman that had stolen a package of bacon and drank out of a container of orange juice that was left in a cart. The suspect was later identified and a complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Sisney reported at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 23 he was dispatched to Snappy Mart No. 9 on south U.S. 63 in reference to a man that had pumped $68.85 worth of diesel and entered the store, paid for items selected in the store but didn’t pay for the fuel before driving off. The man was seen driving a maroon Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. The incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 23 officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an incident of shoplifting where it was learned the suspect had stolen items on three different occasions. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
A man reported property damage at 6:03 p.m. Dec. 23 at a business on U.S. 160. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
A woman reported at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 23 someone driving an orange pickup truck had backed into her vehicle at a location on Worley Drive, then left the area without notifying her. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Murrell reported at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 23 officers were dispatched to a home on Pine Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a man had assaulted another man he was related to. A probable cause affidavit has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Stuart reported at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 24 he was dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue in reference to a man causing damage to a woman’s property. During the investigation the man alleged he had been assaulted by the woman during an earlier incident. A complaint regarding the assault has been forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 24 a dealer license plate had been lost or stolen sometime since Nov. 24 from South 63 Motors on Broadway. The case remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
Officer White reported at 12:01 p.m. Dec. 24 he was dispatched to the Georgia White Walking Park in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. A man stated he was trying to get his sister to the hospital, and the woman reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment at the request of family members.
Officer Murrell responded at 3:49 p.m. Dec. 24 to a home on Jackson Street in reference to the theft of items from a storage unit sometime the day before. A Nintendo Wii, a tool box and tools were reportedly taken. There is no suspect at this time.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 9:51 p.m. Dec. 24 he conducted a traffic stop on Seventh Street and suspected controlled substances were found. Charges are pending the results of crime lab analysis.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 25 a man reported someone had shot his cat and taken his push mower from a location on St. Louis Street. Officer Brad Jones.
It was reported at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 25 a door handle had been broken off at a business and a DVR system was stolen. Two cameras attached to the front of the building had also been broken, one of them left on the building and the other located near a creek bed. The incident remains under investigation. Officer White.
Officer White reported at 3:42 p.m. Dec. 25 a weatherproof case was found on the bank of a creek. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping.
Officer Justin Brown reported at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 25 he was dispatched to a store on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a prior incident of shoplifting. A suspect was identified and a complaint has been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 26 to a home on West Sixth Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was reported that a man’s ex-girlfriend had thrown out his property and her current boyfriend threatened to stab him. The woman stated her ex-boyfriend had pushed her. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 6:26 a.m. Dec. 26 three locks had been cut at a business on the 800 block of Washington Avenue and several items had been taken. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 26 items had been taken from his vehicle while it as parked on U.S. 63. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers responded at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 26 to a home on North College Street in reference to a stolen item. During the execution of a search warrant an item matching the description of the one stolen was recovered. A suspect was issued a citation and released. Officer Bradshaw.
An employee of Brad Guffey Motors reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 someone had taken gasoline from a fuel tank at the business. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 11:14 a.m. Dec. 27 someone had forced entry into a vacant home on Lincoln Avenue. Officer Jones.
An employee at Sonic reported at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27 a man left the business without paying for $21.16 worth of food. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officers were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Dec. 27 to a location on Mitchell Road in reference to a woman in a business that had been previously told not to return. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer Powell reported at 10:31 a.m. Saturday he responded to a location on Bradford Circle in reference to a report of child abuse that had earlier in the week involving a girl. The incident will be forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday counterfeit currency had been passed at the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter on BB Highway. Officer Sisney.
