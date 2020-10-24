ARRESTS
Justice Snowden Meyers, 24, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Oct. 12 on County Road 3284 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to show proof of insurance. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Theresa Ann Norris, 60, was arrested Oct. 16 on West Second Street on a charge of driving while suspended or revoked. Officer Lisa Noble.
Amanda Jean Thompson, 39, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Sunday on U.S. 60 on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying plates owned by another, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to show proof of insurance. Officer Gordon.
TICKETS
Jessica Lynn Shockley, 35, was ticketed Oct. 16 on a charge of failure to drive on the right side of the road.
Randal Ross, 51, Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 16 on a charge of failure to obey a stop sign.
Thomas Dave, 56, Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 16 on charges of failure to obey a stop sign and driving while suspended or revoked.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Oct. 13 an officer took a report of a missing woman. The reporting party called a short time later saying they had found the missing woman safe and secure.
It was reported Oct. 14 a person called about licensing a new vehicle.
On Oct. 14, an officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at a residence. The officer spoke to the resident of the house and found the suspicious person was a spouse who lived there.
It was reported Oct. 14 an officer responded to an area on U.S. 60 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer could not locate the vehicle.
It was reported Oct. 15 a person called for help getting a motel room.
It was reported Oct. 15 a woman called about packages getting mixed up in the mail. The woman was advised to contact the U.S. Postal Service.
It was reported Oct. 15 Casey’s management called to have loitering children removed from the property.
It was reported Oct. 15 a man visited the department to report a missing person. He said the person was from Summersville, but thought they may be in Willow Springs. The man was advised that the person had to be reported missing from their community of residence.
It was reported Oct. 15 an officer was dispatched to a residence on Marr Street for a report of possible drugs found. The item was taken and disposed of.
It was reported Oct. 16 a woman wanted to make a complaint about someone damaging her vehicle. The officer looked at the vehicle and the woman showed what had been done. Her hood was covered in dirt and cobwebs. No report was filed.
On Oct. 16, a person called to report five cars driving slowly up Pine Street. An officer could not locate the vehicles.
On Oct. 16, a woman visited the department asking for legal action on items stolen from Raymondville. She was advised to contact the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
It was reported Oct. 17 an officer was dispatched to the local branch of West Plains Bank for an ATM alarm. The ATM appeared to be secured and not tampered with.
It was reported Oct. 17 a person complained about a dog barking on West Second Street. The officer checked the area and found no barking dog.
It was reported Oct. 17 that 911 advised officers of a stolen Ford truck. The truck was found just inside Texas County on Freedom Road, around County Road 2230.
It was reported Sunday a woman called to report a person she had a protection order against had parked next to her. The area was checked multiple times and no one matching the person’s description was located. The woman did not want to be contacted about the incident.
It was reported Sunday an officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute on Falck Street. Both parties were in a verbal argument and agreed to separate.
It was reported Sunday an officer was dispatched to a building on East Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle. He was the owner of the building and had just purchased a new vehicle.
It was reported Sunday a Texas County Deputy contacted the department for information about a stolen vehicle.
It was reported Sunday an officer responded to a report of a person laying on the ground near Fox Circle Drive. The person was intoxicated, acting suicidal and asked to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The officer assisted emergency medical services with the person.
It was reported Sunday an officer was given information about a dog that ran away.
It was reported Sunday a woman called asking if a well-being check could be done on her homeless daughter. A description was taken and the woman was advised that the department would keep an eye out for her.
