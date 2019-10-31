INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 8 she found what she believed to be an illegal item on Bratton Avenue. The item has been placed into evidence to be destroyed. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Officers responded at 1:47 p.m. Oct. 8 to a home on Cynthia Drive in reference to the theft of several items. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 1:50 p.m. Oct. 8 a male juvenile who was trespassed from the St. Louis Street Casey’s had been on the property. Officer Brad Jones.
At 3 p.m. Oct. 8 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Control Division requested that digital forensics be completed on a cellular device as part of an active investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Justin Brown responded at 6:32 p.m. Oct. 8 to the Surgery Center at OMC in reference to a woman that left against medical advice, but had returned and would not leave the property. During investigation it was determined the woman needed to be evaluated by a doctor and was released to hospital staff.
Officers were dispatched at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 9 to a home on Lanton Road in reference to the theft of money. A suspect has been named and the case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 9 someone had entered a shed at a home on Ridgewood Drive and took several items. The incident was sent to detectives. Officer Murrell.
Officer Murrell reported at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 9 he responded to a home on Terra Street in reference to a suspicious package left in a vehicle. The item was discovered to be a new toilet and was placed in evidence as found property.
Officers responded at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 9 to a home on Cherry Streetregarding a disturbance. Both parties stated the other was threatening them. Charges pending. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 5:53 p.m. Oct. 9 the driver of a white Honda passenger car left the Casey’s on Gibson Avenue without paying for fuel and turned south onto Kentucky Avenue. The vehicle was not found and the matter remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
A woman reported at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 that two days prior a family member had punched her in the face twice at a home on Texas Avenue. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 10:13 a.m. Oct. 10 sometime after Oct. 6 someone had stolen tools and a canoe from a storage shed located on Sixth Street. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Murrell.
Officers responded at 11:01 a.m. Oct. 10 to a home on Independence Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. A man and woman each stated they had been assaulted by the other. There was no visible injury to either party and no medical treatment was sought. Charges pending. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 10 there had been a court order violation in the area of Westmont Drive, the reporting party stating someone they had an order of protection against had recorded them while driving by their residence. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 10 she had been assaulted by the father of her child at a location on Stewart Street. No injuries were observed and medical treatment was requested. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
At 1:24 a.m. Oct. 11 officers investigated an item of property found on East Main Street. The item was seized and placed into safekeeping until the owner can be located. Officer Bradshaw.
