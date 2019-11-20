Nov. 9
CRIMINAL
Ryan C. Channel, Petal, Miss., possession of controlled substance, felony.
Nov. 10
CRIMINAL
Autumn Smith, Ava, resisting arrest, felony.
Nov. 12
CRIMINAL
Joshua L. Parris, Mtn. Grove, possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Brittany Grogan, Norwood, possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Delvin Ray Lansdown, Hartville, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Christopher Paul Seymour, Rogersville, operating vehicle in a careless or reckless manner, misdemeanor, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Brenton Carl Braley, Mtn. View, operating vehicle in a careless or reckless manner and operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors, and failure to display plates, infraction.
Nathaniel Lewis Rebuck, Mtn. Grove, driving while suspended or revoked, operating vehicle of another knowing owner has maintained financial responsibility and exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanors, and failure to display plates, failure to properly affix plates and displayed plates owned by another, infractions.
TRAFFIC
Austin Cormana Lansdown, Mtn. Grove, failure to register vehicle, misdemeanor.
Carolyn June Habbyshaw, Springfield, exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, failure to drive in right lane and failure to signal, misdemeanors.
Austin Michael Foster, Springfield, exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Makenzi Williams, Mtn. Grove, exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Jenna Danielle Hembree, Springfield, exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Nov. 14
CRIMINAL
Keyshana Lindsey, Springfield, two counts of possession of controlled substance, felonies. Exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Ashanta N. Evans Blackwell, Chicago, Ill., driving while revoked or suspended and exceed speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanors.
Kanard Dashoune Miller, Memphis, Tenn., driving while revoked or suspended and exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanors.
TRAFFIC
Daniel J. Brown, Grand Haven, Mich., failure to keep proper driving records, misdemeanor.
John A. Yuhas, Springfield, exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor. $70.50 fine.
Nov. 15
CRIMINAL
Angel S. Gilby, Mtn. Grove, endangering welfare of child, felony.
Steven Bennett, Seymour, possession of controlled substance, felony.
