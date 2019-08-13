ARRESTS
Justice Snowden Meyer, 23, Mobile, Ala., was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Mtn. View city charges including failure to appear and failure to perform a warrant check prior to release from jail and released on $1,850 bail.
Mary Anne Perez, 55, K Highway, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday at Southern Hills Shopping Center on a West Plains charge of failure to appear and released on $250 bail. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Cody Aaron Rudd, 25, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Thursday on South Hill Street on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding and released on $117 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Arianne E. Simms, 41, Peace Valley, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Thursday at the probation and parole office on a Texas County charge of stealing a controlled substance/meth manufacturing material. She was held on $25,000 bail and transferred to Texas County. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Josephine Ann Mondragon, 46, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Friday on Grove Street on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second degree burglary. She is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Dustin Lee McReynolds, 30, North Howell Avenue, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of non-support and released on $500 bail. Deputy Blaise Dudding.
Zebediah John Jorgensen, 26, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Friday at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He is held on $7,500 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Lucas Edward Threlkeld, 38, Humphries Drive, was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in West Plains on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle, littering, failure to signal, operating a motor vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility, a city charge of failure to appear and a Phelps County charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and second degree burglary. He is held without bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Clyde Edward Reams, 61, Caulfield, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Sunday at his home on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was released on $2,000 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Nghia Thana Nguyen, 48, Dogwood Cove, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 on a Miller County charge of failure to appear and released on $2,000 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Martin Kent Elmore, 60, Dogwood Circle, reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday a Bose Tonematch digital mixing board and a Fender Telecaster “Highway 1” three-color sunburst and maple guitar had been lost March 6 from a cargo trailer neat the intersection of U.S. 63 and UU Highway. Investigator Buddy Thompson.
Roy Shane Rhoads, 50, County Road 8580, reported at 7:53 a.m. Saturday someone had driven through a cornfield on County Road 9190, causing $2,500 worth of damage. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
