ARRESTS
Destry Don Shed, 31, Columbus Street, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. March 4 on Sixth Street on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, held on $3,750 bail and released by court order. West Plains Police Department.
Jacob Doyle Stark, 32, Newton Street, was arrested at 11 a.m. March 4 in Mtn. View on a charge of failure to appear on Mtn. View charges. He is held on $1,600 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Austin James Haws, 30, St. Genevieve, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. March 6 on Sunset Terrace on a Vienna city warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding and released on $250 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Bradley Deion Wake, 32, County Road 6800, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. March 6 on Hubert Redburn Drive on a charge of probation violation. He is held without bail. West Plains Police Department.
Allison McCray Mooney, 27, Eminence, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. March 6 at the police department on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. She was held on $1,000 bail and released to Greene County. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Dalton Andrew Farrell, 25, Pomona, was arrested at 9 a.m. March 6 at municipal court on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked, held on $500 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Justin Roy Pritchett, 34, Thayer, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. March 6 at the probation office on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear. He was held on $150 bail and released by court order. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Ashley Marie Detwiler, 36, County Road 8000, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. March 6 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance and released on $10,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Brandon Joseph Drexler, 37, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and a Shannon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $7,750 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Shawn Lewis Tucker, 36, Crestwood Circle, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. March 6 on Lincoln Avenue on a charge of parole violation and city charges of failure to appear. He was held on $2,824.50 bail and released to Greene County on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of forgery. Deputy Peterman.
Gregory Adam Guy, 30, Peace Valley, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. March 6 at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check. He is held on $74.35 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Nickolas James Decola, 33, Brandsville, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. March 8 on VV Highway on an Arkansas charge of probation violation and a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He was held without bail and picked up by Arkansas authorities. Deputy Seth Smith.
Casey Joe Hicks, 43, Springfield, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 8 on Highway 17 on a Thayer city charge of failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting. He was held on $329 bail and released to Thayer police. West Plains Police Department.
Amber L. Kruse, 31, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. March 8 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of unlawfully receiving public assistance valued at more the $500 and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy April Keller.
Zachary Thomas Wilhelm, 23, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11 p.m. March 8 in Willow Springs on a charge of second-degree domestic assault and Mtn. View charges of failure to appear on traffic charges. He was released on $26,000 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Kip Duane Collins, 50, Second Street, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. March 9 on Eighth Street on a charge of nonsupport and released on $600 bail. Deputy Peterman.
Aaron Lee Davis, 29, Caulfield, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. March 10 on County Road 7260 on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing $750 or more. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Justin Riley.
Matthew Ray Coldiron, 31, Private Road 6640, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. March 10 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
TICKETS
Justin William Evans, 21, Moody, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Aarron Emmat Bean, 21, MM Highway, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. March 6 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Amber Lee Taylor, 36, West Broadway, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. March 6 on West Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Peterman.
Terry J. Rowlett, 35, Cabool, was ticketed at 9:54 p.m. March 8 on north U.S. 63 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Chad Johnson.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 20 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Division began an investigation into the alleged assault of a child. The child was removed to a safe home and the investigation is ongoing. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputies responded at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 28 to a home on Private Road 6385 regarding a domestic altercation. The involved parties were advised of legal remedies and no charges are being filed at this time. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Smith reported at 12:06 a.m. March 1 he attempted to stop a vehicle that failed to yield, ending in the apprehension of a juvenile driver after a vehicle pursuit. Charges will be filed with the juvenile office.
On March 1 a disturbance involving a juvenile at a home west of West Plains was reported. A report was forwarded to the juvenile office. Deputy Wake.
A 12-volt battery from a county-owned 2018 International Harvester dump truck, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 11:36 a.m. March 2 from a Howell County shed at Pomona. Deputy Caldwell.
Dominica Deann Kiefer, 49, Pomona, reported at 9:31 a.m. March 3 someone she knows came onto her property despite a posted no trespassing sign and demanded to be let into her home. She wished to file charges. Deputy Caldwell.
Jerry Olin Baker, 67, County Road 8120, reported at 9:33 a.m. March 3 a storage unit on south U.S. 63 was broken into and property taken. Deputy Jason Long.
Deputy Nicholas Bruno reported at 5:50 p.m. March 5 he was dispatched to a home in Moody regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges have been filed.
Jacqueline Dawn Coats, 48, Pomona, reported at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday a blue 2013 49 cc QIYE children’s dirt bike, valued at $300, had been stolen. Deputy Caldwell.
Darren Neil Collins, 50, Pomona, reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday prescription medications were stolen from his home. Deputy Caldwell.
On March 11 it was reported a home on County Road 5010 was burglarized while the homeowner was at work. Deputy Wake.
At 4:09 a.m. Thursday deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 4610 regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed. Deputy Bruno.
Joyce Annette Burney, 62, MM Highway, reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday she was the victim of a scam. Deputy Dylan Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.