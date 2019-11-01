INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 11 to a home on Sixth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported she was assaulted by a man she knows and had bruising on one of her fingers, but refused medical treatment. Charges pending. Officer Brad Jones.
Officer Jones reported at 12:01 p.m. Oct. 11 he responded to a location on Lanton Road regarding a vehicle discovered parked in brush. It was learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Ozark County and it was towed from the scene. The case was sent to detectives.
At 4:02 p.m. Oct. 11 an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 1100 block of Allen Street was struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene. The parked vehicle sustained minor damage. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 6:13 p.m. Oct. 11 a juvenile female was reported as a runaway from a home on Anne Drive. During the investigation the girl was found returning to the home. A report was sent to the juvenile office. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 11 a woman previously trespassed from Walmart had returned. Charges were sent to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 11 to a McFarland Drive property regarding a woman refusing to leave. It was learned the woman was intoxicated and uncooperative; she was placed in protective custody. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 12 to a location on Lanton Road regarding a vehicle that was stolen. The case was sent to detectives. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 12 several items were stolen from a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The case was sent to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 13 to the Ranch House on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a customer refusing to pay. The incident is under investigation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officer Shannon Sisney responded at 12:12 p.m. Oct. 13 to a location on Summers Street regarding a vehicle in the area with license plates that were on a vehicle reported stolen. The vehicle was located and the occupants identified. A probable cause statement was sent to prosecutors.
It was reported at 1:14 p.m. Oct. 13 homeowners returned from a trip to find the door of their home on West First Street damaged. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A hit and run accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 13 on the 800 block of St. Louis Street. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Officer Wes Stuart.
