ARREST
Rachelle C. Lamb, 34, East James Street, was arrested Nov. 7 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and improper lighting. Officer Charles Brown.
TICKETS
James Joseph Allen Gregorie, 20, was ticketed Nov. 10 on charges of third-degree assault.
Regina Rae Gregorie, 42, Hartshorn, was ticketed Nov. 10 on charges of peace disturbance.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Travis Wilbanks reported Nov. 4 he answered a caller’s questions about a previous arrest.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 4 to a residential burglar alarm on Woodruff Street. The home was determined to be secure. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 4 to Landmark Bank in reference to an ATM alarm. It was determined repairs were being done to the machine when it got jarred enough to set off the alarm. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers responded Nov. 4 to Walmart pharmacy in response to a commercial panic alarm. It was discovered one of the pharmacy workers had accidentally hit the silent alarm while arming the alarm and was able to reset it. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched Nov. 7 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Y Highway and Sharp Street. An occupant of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and the other vehicle’s occupants were examined at the scene at released. An accident report was generated. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 7 to a two-vehicle collision at Elm Street and East Fifth Street. Evidence photos and an accident report were taken. Officer Trenton Roberts.
Officers responded Nov. 9 to east U.S. 60 in reference to a collision between a vehicle and a deer. Photos were taken and a report was filed. Officer Roberts.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 9 to south Highway 17 in response to a report that a dog was near the road and had possibly been struck by a vehicle. No animal was located. Officer Roberts.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 14 to a home on Kaitlin Drive to conduct a well-being check. The subject told officers her phone hadn’t been working but she would contact the reporting party. Officer Roberts.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 14 to a location on East Seventh Street in reference to a subject with a medical issue. Officer Gregory Abney.
Officers were dispatched Nov. 14 to a vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Elm Street. One injury was reported and a report was taken. Officer Stetson Schwien.
On Nov. 17 it was reported there was a suspicious person sitting in a pickup truck in the parking lot at Mercy St. Francis Hospital. The subject reportedly left and returned with a second person. Officer Abney.
Officers responded Sunday to a home on Deer Park Lane in reference to someone trying to enter the home through a window. No subject was located. Officer Abney.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 5:57 a.m. Nov. 4 to a one-vehicle accident on North Pine Street where the driver had left the scene. The driver reportedly turned himself in later, was discovered to be intoxicated and was ticketed on charges.
At 10:19 a.m. Nov. 4 officers responded to North Pine Street and a subject was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
At 9:09 a.m. Nov. 5 it was reported there had been an incident of interference with the legal process, obstructing a court order, and an individual had been charged.
At 9:48 a.m. Nov. 5 officers responded to a location on Michael Stihl Road and a subject had been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
It was reported at 12 a.m. Nov. 8 a vehicle was stopped and the driver was intoxicated.
At 5 p.m. Nov. 12 officers responded to a home on Ward Street in reference to a physical altercation. The suspects left prior to the arrival of officers and the involved parties were issued citations.
It was reported at 6:31 a.m. Sunday there had been a theft at Signal Food Store. An individual was ticketed on a charge of stealing, value less than $150, no prior stealing offense.
