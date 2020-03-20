ARRESTS
Kira Marie Artur, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 24 on a warrant. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Allen Robie Shafer, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Feb. 25 on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle. Corporal Ivie Powell.
Amanda Jean Branscum, 33, Thayer, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. Thayer Police Department.
Terrell Monte Crawford, 29, St. Louis, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Feb. 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer Sean Barrett.
Baili Cherise Carter, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Feb. 25 on a warrant. Officer Whitsell.
Christi Lynn Farel, 39, Drury, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Feb. 27 on a warrant. Officer Whitsell.
Justin Charles Wright, 34, Pottersville, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 28 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof on insurance and driving while suspended. Cpl. Powell.
Sabrina Mae Desirae Denker, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Feb. 29 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Sean Barrett.
Katherine Jo Brotherton, 35, Clarkridge, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. March 1 on a charge of failure to comply with a court order commitment. Officer Josh Wichowski.
