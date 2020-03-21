TICKETS
Cody Anthony Oliver, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:05 a.m. Feb. 24 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Corporal Brandon Stephens.
Ashlie B. Williams, Thayer, was ticketed at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 24 on Leyda Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Eric Jordan Campbell, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 24 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Sisney.
Josh Alan Pliler, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:43 a.m. Feb. 27 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Conner Burnes.
Angela Marie Griffin, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 27 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Powell.
Darius Lee Collins, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:29 a.m. Feb. 28 on Main Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Johnny James Leavey, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 29 on Old Airport Road on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Wes Stuart.
Bryan Keith Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 29 on K Highway on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Amber L. Banks, Brighton, was ticketed at 6:21 a.m. Feb. 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stuart.
Chasytee Lynne Hanthorn, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 29 on Olden Street on a charge of stealing. Officer Sisney.
Christion Daniel McAmis, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 29 on Broadway on a charge of stealing. Officer Barrett.
Jose Alcides Portillo, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:53 a.m. Feb. 29 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Officer Barrett.
Jimmy Ray Dell West, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 29 on Monks Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while suspended. Cpl. Stephens.
Kathryn Michelle Schuler, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:10 a.m. March 1 on County Road 6070 on charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Alyssa M. Nelson, Goddard. Kan., was ticketed at 12:30 a.m. March 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Andrew Cale Schnurbush, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:40 a.m. March 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Leekota Blake Amore, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:14 a.m. March 1 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Sisney.
Christopher Scott Faulhaber, Pomona, was ticketed at 7:20 p.m. March 1 on Crestwood Circle on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Casey Lynn Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:46 p.m. March 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
