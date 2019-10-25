CRIMINAL
Oct. 15
Timothy W. Tarver, Doniphan, two counts of nonsupport, misdemeanors.
Oct. 16
Joseph Sacra, Thayer, abuse or neglect of child, felony.
Randy McDermott, Thayer, first degree burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful use of weapon and armed criminal action, felonies.
Daniel Wayne DeShazo, West Plains, second degree trafficking drugs and resisting arrest, felonies. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, failure to signal and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors.
Robert Lee Branson, Doniphan, two counts of stealing $750 or more, felonies.
