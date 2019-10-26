CRIMINAL
Oct. 16
Patricia Davis, Licking, second degree assault and first degree involuntary manslaughter, felonies. Abuse of elderly, disabled or vulnerable person, misdemeanor.
Oct. 18
John Castleberry, Cabool, possession of controlled substance, felony. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor. Cause bound over.
Terri Mason, Mt. Vernon, persistent driving while intoxicated, felony; driving while revoked or suspended, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to a register motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanors; and failure to transfer plates and failure to wear a seat belt, infractions. Cause bound over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.