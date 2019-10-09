TICKETS
Tiffany Luv Carney, Doolittle, was ticketed at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 26 on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and defective equipment. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Theresa Elizabeth Smith, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 27 on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Officer Travis Weaver.
Alicia Dale Nelson, Springfield, was ticketed at 2:56 a.m. Sept. 27 on charges of driving without a license and displaying unauthorized plates, tags and stickers. Officer Weaver.
Georgianna Marie Carpenter, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 27 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Jackson.
Christopher Dakota Lane, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 4:08 a.m. Sept. 28 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Travis Weaver.
Rico R. Chapa was ticketed at 8:21 p.m. Oct. 2 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 28 there was an unresponsive male at a home on North Grand Street. The man was transported by Willow Springs Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment.
It was reported at 2 a.m. Sept. 28 officers had assisted in securing a male patient for ambulance transport.
It was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 28 officers had assisted a motorist with a flat tire.
It was reported at 2:03 a.m. Sept. 29 a woman had requested officers do a well-being check on her ex-boyfriend, who had made threats. The man told officers he was fine, just upset.
It was reported at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 29 a child had taken too much medication. An ambulance was dispatched to transport the child for treatment.
It was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 29 an open door alarm had been triggered at Jasper Engines. A door was found open and officers found nothing disturbed, and the key holder was advised of the incident.
It was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 29 two people were in an apartment next to Don Lupe 2. The back door was unlocked and the building was cleared and secured.
It was reported at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 29 there were prowlers near a home on North Pine Street. The reporting party added they believed there were squatters at the location, which was checked and found to be secured.
It was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 30 the probation and parole office had requested information on a subject.
It was reported at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 30 the probation and parole office had requested information on a subject.
It was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 30 two younger juveniles had been driving a four wheeler at a high rate of speed up and down Holloway Drive.
It was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 30 a shed had been broken into and several items were missing.
It was reported at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 30 a woman came by the police station to see if a wallet had been turned in over the weekend.
It was reported at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 30 the Children’s Division had called to speak to Sgt. Huffman.
It was reported at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 30 a lady had called needing information on the Ministerial Alliance.
It was reported at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 30 a man had called wanting to know if any wallets had been turned in.
It was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 30 city officials had contacted the police department regarding illegal dumping and burning of prohibited items at the city burn pit.
It was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 30 a suspicious vehicle was parked at Shelter Insurance. The vehicle was gone before officers arrived.
