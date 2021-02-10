INCIDENTS
At 6:01 p.m. Jan. 28, officers responded to Southern Hills Shopping Center regarding a vehicle crash. The reporting party advised one of the vehicles fled the scene toward Burger King. The suspect was located and ticketed on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at U.S. 160, and the driver fled. The suspect has not been located and the incident is under investigation.
At 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29, Cpl. Ivie Powell conducted a traffic stop on Broadway on a vehicle displaying expired temporary tags. It was determined the driver had two city warrants for failure to appear, she could not provide proof of insurance and was driving while suspended. She was arrested and transported to jail.
Officer Brad Jones reported at 12:47 p.m. Jan. 29 officers were dispatched to a home on Washington Avenue regarding an assault in progress between two men. The involved parties refused to cooperate fully with the investigation and did not wish to file charges. One of the men had injuries but refused treatment and the case is considered closed.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 29 he responded to a two-vehicle collision at Broadway and U.S. 63 after which one of the vehicles left the scene. The vehicle that fled was found and the driver was ticketed on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
At 6:53 p.m. Jan. 29, Officer Colter Reid responded to the intersection of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Missouri Avenue to investigate a vehicle crash. One of the involved parties left the scene without attempting contact with the other driver and the incident is under investigation.
At 3:50 a.m. Jan. 30, officers made a traffic stop on Pennsylvania Avenue near First Street. The driver was found to be revoked, and was issued citations and released.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 11:04 a.m. Jan. 30 a woman said her minor granddaughter had run away from a home on Leyda Street. The girl was entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person and the case is under investigation.
At 3:23 a.m. Jan. 31, Cpl. Sisney responded to Ozarks Healthcare regarding an assault, and discovered a security guard had been assaulted by a patient. Charges will be forwarded to county prosecutors.
At 2:13 p.m. Jan. 31, officers were dispatched to an attempted vehicle theft at a location on Joe Jones Boulevard. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 31 he was the victim of a scam that cost him $1,200. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 31 the rear license plate on her vehicle had either fallen off and been lost or was stolen. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.