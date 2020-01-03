TICKET
Cory Dylan Stanley, 22, West Second Street, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of stealing.
INCIDENTS
At 10:20 a.m. Dec. 26 there was an investigation of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after three syringes were found in rooms at a location on Ash Street.
At 11:42 a.m. Dec. 26 it was reported a man attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a location on East Fifth Street.
At 3:27 p.m. Dec. 26 it was reported a creditor was being defrauded.
At 8:42 a.m. Dec. 27 damage was reported to a vehicle’s ignition and steering column during an apparent attempt to steal a it from a location on East Third Street.
At 11:20 a.m. Saturday a vehicle was reported stolen from a location on East Third Street.
At 12:37 p.m. Saturday items were reported stolen from Walmart. A suspect was ticketed on a charge of stealing.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Dec. 23 a man came to the police department wishing to claim his firearm from evidence. The owner was advised the reporting officer was not finished taking information and the firearm would probably be available for him to pick up at the end of the week.
On Dec. 23 a Children’s Division worker requested officer accompaniment to a location on North Ash Street.
On Dec. 24 it was reported several cars were parked behind the car wash of Drake Street, and there were objects being thrown. On investigation it was determined there were several teenagers playing cornhole. The responding officer made sure no underage drinking was going on and no other objects unrelated to the game were being thrown.
