CRIMINAL
Nov. 4
Christopher B. Sharp, Lee’s Summit, delivery of controlled substance and persistent driving while intoxicated, felonies.
Nov. 5
Kenneth S. Helm, Independence, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony. Bound over.
Bennett J. Tabor, Ava, possession of controlled substance, felony.
TRAFFIC
Nov. 6
Scott W. Moore, Brookline Station, operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor. $50.50 fine.
Damion A. Talley, Marshfield, operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor. $50.50 fine.
Nicole M. Butterfield, Mtn. Grove, operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanor.
Carlie S. Harlan, Ava, exceeded posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Michelle R. Sams, Ava, failure to register motor vehicle, misdemeanor, and sell or purchase motor vehicle or trailer registered in state without transferring certificate of ownership, infraction.
